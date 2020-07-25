Alec Baldwin: ‘Trump’s Presidency Must Die So That We Can Live’

Actor Alec Baldwin has made the outlandish claim that Americans must vote President Donald Trump out of office if they want to live, in an apparent reference to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

The Hunt for Red October star tweeted Friday that “Trump’s presidency must die so that we can live.”

Trump’s presidency must die so that we can live. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) July 24, 2020

Alec Baldwin has made a series of strange and unverifiable claims about President Trump in recent weeks. Last week, the actor pushed a wild conspiracy theory that the president could use armed force to stop the election in November, citing the recent decision to send federal agents to quell the rioting in Portland.

In May, Baldwin declared that President Trump “has a degenerative mental illness that is costing 1000’s of lives.” He also claimed that Trump supporters who vote to re-elect the president November are “mentally ill.”

The 30 Rock star has stated that he supports Joe Biden’s bid for the White House. But in February, Baldwin slammed Biden, saying that he “is struggling, after 8 yrs as VP to articulate his vision.”

Baldwin also implied that Biden is experiencing cognitive decline. “Some Dem candidates have campaign finance issues, sexual harassment issues, credibility issues, cognitive issues, budget balancing issues,” the actor tweeted.

