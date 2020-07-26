Joe Biden Addresses L.A. Democratic Awards Dinner Honoring Kathy Griffin as Riots Continue

Former Vice President Joe Biden sent a video greeting to an L.A. Democratic Party awards dinner Saturday honoring comedian Kathy Griffin, who infamously depicted a decapitated President Donald Trump, as riots raged in the city beyond.

NBC Los Angeles reported on the “virtual” event, conducted remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic:

A nearly three-minute recorded message from former Vice President Joe Biden recounting familiar themes from his 2020 presidential campaign was played during the Los Angeles County Democratic Party 2020 John F. Kennedy Awards. … The honorees included California Sen. Kamala Harris, comedian Kathy Griffin and activist Dolores Huerta, who co-founded the United Farm Workers with Cesar Chavez. Harris received the JFK Profile in Courage Award for elected officials while Griffin received an honor for activists. Huerta received the Miguel Contreras Leadership Award, named for the late labor leader. Other speakers included Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Reps. Maxine Waters, Adam Schiff and Ted Lieu and five-time world figure skating champion Michelle Kwan, surrogate director for Biden’s campaign.

Griffin posed with a model of President Trump’s severed head in 2017, which she later claimed had cost her professional opportunities due to the ensuing public backlash.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) was mobilized Saturday evening to respond to Black Lives Matter demonstrators who attacked federal buildings downtown, smashing windows and blocking traffic. The riots were a demonstration of solidarity with violent protests in Portland, which Democratic leaders and mayors, including Garcetti, have supported.

