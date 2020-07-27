Michelle Obama, Celebs Sound Alarm on Voter Registration 100 Days from Election

Former first lady Michelle Obama, and a ton of Hollywood celebrities, are sounding the alarm and urging Americans to register to vote with less than 100 days to go before the presidential election.

“Hey everybody, it’s official, we are 100 days out from the 2020 election, and with everything that’s been going on this year, this election could not be more important for the future of our country,” said Michelle Obama in a promotional video. Obama said not only should people register to vote, but they should “take it a step further by signing up at whenweallvote dot org to participate in our Week of Action this September,” adding that this initiative will “get more people registered to vote than ever before.”

Watch below:

“I hope you’ll join us,” said Obama. “We’ve only got 100 days left, and we’ve got to direct every ounce of energy we have into making sure everyone we know understands the importance of their voice and their vote.”

The former First Lady is not the only major public figure with a massive platform pushing people to register. Actors Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. have recently teamed up to encourage their fans to vote this November. “My best friend in the whole wide world! Do you know why I’m calling you today?” said Paltrow in a video posted to her Instagram on Sunday. In the video, she and Downey Jr. appear to be on a FaceTime call.

“It’s 100 days until voting time, so you have to convince me to vote, and I have to convince you to vote, and all friends need to convince their friends to vote,” continued the Goop founder 100 days before the election.

Watch below:

“[Robert Downey Jr.] and I are ARE VOTERS! We are taking part part in [I am a Voter] campaign to get 100,000 voters to vote in November,” added Paltrow in her Instagram caption. “There’s only 100 more days left until Election Day, so we are asking ALL OF THE FANS TO SHOW LOVE TO YOURSELF AND COUNTRY AND US.”

“Can you remind a friend to register to vote today?” added the Contagion actress. “A reminder from a friend makes a person 2X more likely to vote. It’s quick and simple: Register and receive upcoming election reminders by texting FRIENDS to 26797. #RegisterAFriendDay”

Actress Sophia Bush also weighed in.

“Giving the internet what it deserves on #RegisterAFriendDay,” posted Bush in an Instagram caption. “Because friends don’t let friends note[sic] #VOTE!”

