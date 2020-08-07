Kanye West Will Appear on Colorado’s Presidential Ballot

Rap superstar Kanye West will be on the ballot for the state of Colorado in November’s presidential election, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office confirmed on Thursday.

West successfully filed the necessary paperwork by the deadline on Wednesday afternoon to become a candidate and paid the $1,000 fee, said Betsy Hart, a spokesperson for the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

Under the state’s electoral rules, candidates must find nine electors who are registered to vote in the state who will represent him. Among his electors include, Michelle Tidball, a woman who runs an online Bible study from Wyoming.

According to the Denver Post, his electors include three registered Republicans, two registered Democrats, and four independents, all based in the Denver metro area.

The singer, who announced his intention to run for president on the 4th July, has so far filed paperwork to appear on the ballot in eight separate states. He has already missed the deadline to file for several states including South Carolina, Texas, Michigan, and Florida and was this week dropped from the New Jersey ballot amid claims he had used fake signatures.

West has long spoken of his presidential ambitions, although his recent announcement was surprising given his past support for President Donald Trump, leading many to believe it is a spoiler campaign aimed at hurting Joe Biden’s chances of victory.

On Thursday, Forbes reported West came close to admitting this in an exclusive interview, describing himself as “walking” towards the presidency. When informed his winning the election is now a mathematical impossibility, he replied: “I’m not going to argue with you. Jesus is King.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Wednesday rejected reports he had anything to do with getting him on the ballot. “I like Kanye very much,” he told reporters at the White House yesterday. “No, I have nothing to do with him getting on the ballot. We’ll have to see what happens.”

