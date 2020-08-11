Hollywood Celebrities: ‘Arrest the Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor’

Hollywood celebrities are commemorating 150 days since the death of Breonna Taylor in March by demanding the arrest of the police officers involved in her shooting death.

Stars including Viola Davis, Meagan Good, Amy Schumer, Jessica Alba, and Sarah Silverman used their social media accounts to pressure prosecutors into charging the three Kentucky cops. The celebrities posted photos of themselves wearing t-shirts with the logo: “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.”

The t-shirts were made in collaboration with the Breonna Taylor Foundation, a non-profit set up by Taylor’s mother.

Breonna Taylor, 26, was fatally shot in her bed by officers of the Louisville Metro Police during the execution of a “no-knock” warrant in March. Her death has become a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement and other anti-police groups, with activists demanding that charges be brought against the officers.

Oscar-winner Viola Davis tweeted: “Too often Black women who die from police violence are forgotten. Stay loud, demand justice—and SAY HER NAME.” Fellow Oscar-winner Regina King posted her own photos to Instagram.

Comedian-actress Amy Schumer tweeted our her seemingly make-up free photo, with nearly identical copy.

Actress Olivia Wilde added a personal note to her Instagram post on Taylor, saying she explained her t-shirt to her three-year-old daughter.

Comedian Sarah Silverman posted her photo to Instagram, as did actresses Jessica Alba and Meagan Good.

Model and actress Ruby Rose posted her own t-shirt photos, displaying her tattooed arms.

Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe posted a photo with a cat.

Actress Sarah Paulson followed suit with her own tweet, as did actress Megan Mullally.

Other stars who lent their celebrity-influencer status to the cause include Fast & Furious star Jordana Brewster, Mandy Moore, Danielle Brooks, Busy Philipps, Brenda Song, Diane Guerrero, and Niecy Nash.

