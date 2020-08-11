Hollywood Celebrities Go Crazy for Kamala: ‘Crying with Joy!!!!’

David Ng

Hollywood stars were ecstatic after Joe Biden selected Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) to be his vice presidential running mate. “Finally a Presidential ticket that looks like America!” filmmaker and Biden cheerleader Rob Reiner crowed shortly after the news broke Tuesday afternoon.

Frozen star Josh Gad could barely contain himself on Twitter: “I am crying with joy!!!!”

Model-influencer Chrissy Teigen chimed in, “Fuck yes. excited to vote!!”

Other left-wing celebrities popping the champagne included Mia Farrow, Jeffrey Wright Patricia Arquette, George Takei, Kathy Griffin, and Mandy Moore.

Sen. Harris represents a popular vice presidential choice among Hollywood elites due to her close personal and professional ties to California, where she served as attorney general before making the leap to national politics. As a recent presidential candidate, Harris drew big ticket Hollywood support from executives and celebrities alike, including Endeavor chief Ari Emanuel, Steven Spielberg, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

On Tuesday, Hollywood stars gushed over the newly annointed vice presidential candidate.

Rob Reiner tweeted: “Finally a Presidential ticket that looks like America!! Now we all go to work to restore the soul of our Nation. VOTE!!!!”

Actress Sharon Stone said “BIDEN/HARRIS 2020 and BEYOND” while Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis share a similar sentiment of elation.

Actress Ashley Judd dug deep and offered her followers a “Let’s do this.”

Actress Debra Messing was bursting with enthusiasm: “I. AM. ALL FOR IT!!!!!!!!! I’m so excited!!!!!!!!!”

Bette Midler said Biden “picked a great partner to go the distance!”

Celebrity couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend posted matching Harris love letters.

Patricia Arquette said she hopes Kamala Harris will “hold those who have committed high crimes accountable!” Her sister, Rosanna, echoed her enthusiasm.

Actor Jeffrey Wright said he was “down” with Harris as vice president. Earlier in the day, he urged Biden to pick Elizabeth Warren.

Actor Josh Gad said that he was “crying with joy!!!!”

Actress Mandy Moore said she “can’t wait to vote for Biden/Harris 2020!!!”

The Mindy Show star Mindy Kaling tweeted her joy to her “Black and Indian sisters.”

Actress Kristen Johnston was clearly in a celebratory mood, as was pop star Aimee Mann.

Actor Ron Perlman tweeted, “Kamala Harris. Let’s do this!”

Comedian Patton Oswalt took a swipe at Vice President Mike Pence.

Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch tweeted that she is “excited for many reasons.” (Her SNL co-star Maya Rudolph has played Harris on the the show.)

Culinary star Padma Lakshmi expressed her enthusiasm for a Biden/Harris ticket with a celebratory meme, as did filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

Filmmaker Scott Derrickson re-tweeted his wish to see Biden win the presidency and  immediately resign, so that Harris can assume the role of commander in chief.

Actor Ken Olin tweeted, “AWESOME! I love @KamalaHarris.”

Actress Sarah Bareilles tweeted, “Let’s do this!!!”

Comedian-actress Sandra Bernhard said she was “crying tears of happiness” over Biden’s selection of Harris.

Star Trek star George Takei said that the Biden-Harris ticket will “begin to heal our nation.”

Star Wars star Mark Hamill tweeted a chummy photo of him with Harris.

Hannah and Her Sisters star Mia Farrow tweeted that a Biden-Harris White House will “lead an administration of knowledgeable people we can trust to make the best decisions. No more liars, grifters, simpletons, imbeciles & sycophants.”

Other stars showing their support for Harris included Mark Duplass, Amber Tamblyn, Billy Eichner, Michael McKean, and Kathy Griffin.

