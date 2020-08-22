Rose McGowan Body Slams Alyssa Milano: ‘Get Off My Coattails You F**ing Fraud’

In a blistering social media attack, actress Rose McGowan has accused her former Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano of “stealing” the #MeToo movement and creating a toxic work environment on the set of their hit WB teen series. Her accusations caused the hashtag #AlyssaMilanoIsALie to trend on Twitter.

Their fight has even drawn in Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who has accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her three decades ago.

Rose McGowan fired off her Twitter salvos late Friday, calling Milano a “fucking fraud.”

“You stole #metoo (a brilliant communication tool, not a movement) from Tarana,” McGowan tweeted, referring to activist Tarana Burke, who started the “Me Too” movement in 2006. “You co-opted my movement, the Cultural Reset, for fame, jealous of me for outing my rapist.” (Rose McGowan has accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her in 1997 at the Sundance Film Festival.)

Rose McGowan then accused Milano of behaving unprofessionally on the WB series. “You threw a fit in front of the crew, yelling, ‘They don’t pay me enough to do this shit!’ Appalling behavior on the daily. I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF [as fuck].”

She concluded: “Get off my coattails you fucking fraud.”

Alyssa Milano appeared to respond to McGowan’s accusations by sarcastically calling for people to help #AlyssaMilanoIsALie to trend. “Everyone saying sweet things—I see you. Thank you. Everyone saying horrible things—I see you. Fuck off.”

The two actresses have been feuding for years. McGowan publicly expressed her antipathy for Milano in a 2018 ABC News interview, calling Milano a “lie” and alleging that the actress is a puppet of Creative Artists Agency, the powerful left-wing talent agency that represents numerous Hollywood stars and Democrat politicians. (Milano is married to CAA agent Dave Bugliari.)

CAA has faced accusations that it protected Harvey Weinstein and even tried to quash accusations about his history of sexual assault and harassment.

“Do you think I don’t know these people?” McGowan told ABC News. “Do the math. Who’s behind Time’s Up? CAA. Where do they meet? CAA? Who needs good PR? CAA. Who are part of the pimp problem? CAA.”

Their feud recently boiled over after Alyssa Milano endorsed Joe Biden despite Tara Reade’s allegation that the presidential candidate sexually assaulted her in 1993 when she worked as a Senate staffer. Milano was a prominent face in the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, supporting Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations against the Supreme Court nominee.

On Friday, Tara Reade jumped into the feud, defending McGowan while accusing Milano of being an “enabler of rape.”

“Joe Biden sexually harassed and assaulted then ruined my life,” Reade tweeted. “Not once not twice but three times. YOU ARE COMPLICIT @Alyssa_Milano and an enabler of rape And I will NEVER let you forget how you tried to erase me.

Now stop trolling Rose.”

