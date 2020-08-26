Cardi B Suggests Melania Trump Was a Prostitute: ‘Didn’t She Used to Sell That’ P**sy

Leftist rapper and Joe Biden campaign cheerleader Cardi B has implied that first lady Melania Trump once worked as a prostitute, saying in a vulgar tweet “Didn’t she used to sell that WAP?”

Cardi B made the suggestion in response to a tweet from DeAnna Lorraine, a Republican and former Congressional candidate. “America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B,” Lorraine tweeted late Tuesday during the Republican National Convention.

In response, Cardi B implied that the first lady used to sell her “WAP” — an acronym for “wet-ass pussy” and a reference to the rapper’s new hit single of the same name.

Didn’t she used to sell that Wap? https://t.co/ahgIf96S6a — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 26, 2020

Cardi B also tweeted a topless photo of Melania Trump taken for a French magazine when she was a 25-year-old model. “This pic giving me ‘yea you fuckin wit some wet ass pussy’ vibes… just sayin,” the rapper tweeted.

This pic giving me “ yea you fuckin wit some wet ass pussy “ vibes …just sayin🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/ahgIf96S6a pic.twitter.com/3DFhh7AY2h — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 26, 2020

Cardi B recently conducted an interview with Joe Biden for Elle magazine in which she asked for free college and health insurance for everyone. Biden said that if he wins the election in November, he would implement these these giveaways and pay for them through taxes.

The rapper was a supporter of Bernie Sanders but shifted her allegiance to Joe Biden after the Vermont senator dropped out of the presidential race.

Melania Trump settled defamation lawsuits against the Daily Mail in 2017 after the tabloid ran a story speculating whether she worked as an escort before meeting President Trump. The first lady also sued Maryland-based author Webster G. Tarpley for libeling her when he called her a prostitute. The lawsuit was also settled for an undisclosed sum.

