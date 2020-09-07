Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder made his first-ever Instagram post on Sunday, urging people to vote by mail in what he described as the “single greatest form of non-violent protest.”

As pro-Democrat Super PACs spend millions to promote mass-mail voting, Vedder posted a selfie alongside for instructions for his followers on how to vote by mail.

“GOOD MORNING. Hope you’re all well and hanging tough in these extraordinary times. Me, myself? I’m about to go POSTAL!” he wrote on Instagram. “Lest there by any confusion, here is how simple, secure, and verifiable it is to Vote By Mail… In regards to something so huge as taking part in our democracy and putting your voices to great use, nothing could be easier. And at this intense time of a global pandemic, even more importantly, nothing could be SAFER.”

Vedder then shared eight different pictures of himself explaining the step-by-step process of voting by mail, even up to the point of how to seal an envelope. Although he did not mention President Donald Trump by name, he encouraged followers to participate in mail-in voting as a form of protest, presumably against the current administration.

“Wear it proud,” he wrote. “You’ve just participated in the SINGLE GREATEST FORM OF NON-VIOLENT PROTEST. Your voice will be heard. And speaking as a bit of a singer myself, I know that can be a pretty good feeling.”

Postal voting has in recent months become a central progressive cause, as Democrats insist it is a safe and secure way of casting one’s ballot. This is despite widespread evidence that it increases the likelihood of fraud and election rigging.

Several elections held this spring have undermined a public health argument for mass-mail voting. Wisconsin is one of the only U.S. states that held its primary election with in-person voting after the nation’s coronavirus lockdowns began. Only a few dozen people at maximum were confirmed to have contracted the virus after participating either as voters or poll workers, and none of those cases were fatal. Out of the 413,000 participants, that equals an infection rate below two-hundredths of one percent. Just days later, South Korea held national elections which did not result in any new coronavirus cases.

Last month, Vedder and fellow bandmate Jeff Ament partnered with the online fundraising platform Omaze to launch a sweepstake aimed at encouraging people to vote in the upcoming election. Although such efforts are not openly partisan, the group has previously made no secret about its opposition to Trump and the Republican Party.

In March, the Rock Hall of Famers publicly called out the president’s handling of the Chinese coronavirus. In 2018, the group also stirred controversy get-out-the-vote concert promoting Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) ahead of the midterm elections featured a dead Donald Trump and an American bald eagle eating the remains of his corpse. The poster was disavowed by Tester, who eventually won his race, although he never explicitly condemned it.

