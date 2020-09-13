Chris Evans Accidentally Shares, Then Deletes Penis Pic on Instagram

Captain America star Chris Evans appeared to accidentally share a picture of a penis to Instagram, sending Twitter and social media wild in speculation that the photo was in fact one of himself.

While playing a round of the smartphone game “Heads Up,” the Trump-bashing star turned bipartisan news site purveyor shared an unedited video with his 5.7 million followers which revealed a bunch of personal videos and photos, including one of an erect penis.

The post was quickly deleted, and although it is impossible to confirm who the penis in the picture belongs to, Twitter was sent into wild speculation that it was of Evans.

I did not just see Chris Evans penis on my tl pic.twitter.com/hRmOwJxcft — Taylor💜⊃∪∩⪽ (@TxZ1872) September 12, 2020

Thank you Chris Evans' penis, very cool — ✡️Grace🕷️ (@GracefuISpider) September 12, 2020

why is there a penis in chris evans’ phone? pic.twitter.com/SQAfSTvpeL — paul (@dearapriII) September 12, 2020

LOL chris evans really just posted his own girthy ass penis on his IG story and deleted it like we aren't in 2020 and don't have quick af screenshotting skills. boi i already got that shit. 😏 — wanda fanta (@scarlet_bitch22) September 12, 2020

Evans’ Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo took a swipe at President Donald Trump in a cheeky message to Evans about the penis photo leak. “@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself,” Ruffalo joked. “See… silver lining.”

.@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 13, 2020

It is not the first time that Evans, who is currently rumored to be dating actress Lily James, has ended up at the center of a discussion about penis size. In July, he asked Ant-Man star Paul Rudd the size of his girth during a discussion about upcoming their projects.

“Are there plans on shooting [the third Ant-Man film]?” Evans asked Rudd at the time.

“I’m not going to be able to say anything, Chris,” Rudd responded.

“I might as well ask you what your paychecks are. Paul, what’s your penis size?” Evans followed up. Rudd described it as “even bigger” than his paycheck, which according to reports was around $1.5 million. His overall net worth is said to be closer to $30 million.

Chris Evans: Are there plans on shooting [the third #AntMan film]? Paul Rudd: I’m not going to be able to say anything, Chris. Evans: I might as well ask you what your paychecks are. Paul, what’s your penis size? Rudd: It’s even bigger than my paycheck https://t.co/gtg85LrtNT pic.twitter.com/qKRr7bj5Cn — Variety (@Variety) June 25, 2020

Follow Ben Kew on Parler, Facebook, or Twitter. You can email him at bkew@breitbart.com.