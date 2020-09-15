Hollywood Mogul Haim Saban Attends Trump’s White House Peace Ceremony Day After Raising $4.5 Million for Joe Biden

Haim Saban, the billionaire Hollywood mogul and Democratic Party mega-donor, attended President Donald Trump’s peace ceremony at the White House Tuesday — one day after raising $4.5 million for rival Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

Saban was seen on the White House lawn as dignitaries arrived for the historic signing of peace agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, as well as between Israel and Bahrain — a vindication of Trump’s foreign policy leadership.

Democratic donor Haim Saban is on the South Lawn of the White House for the Israel/UAE/Bahrain deal signing. He hosted a virtual fundraiser for the Biden campaign yesterday (h/t @jeneps) pic.twitter.com/sup9w54h9v — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) September 15, 2020

As Breitbart News and others reported last week, the ticket price for Saban’s virtual fundraiser was $500,000 per person. It was co-hosted by House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who tried to remove Trump from office.

Deadline reported Monday that the Biden campaign raised a total of $4.5 million through the Saban fundraiser.

The peace agreements signed Tuesday are known as the Abraham Accords, named for the father of monotheism, common to Christianity, Islam, and Judaism.

As Bret Stephens of the New York Times — a “Never Trump” critic of the president — noted, the accords were the unique achievement of President Donald Trump, who broke with the approaches of previous administrations.

In a message statement endorsing Biden, Saban said: “I am confident that Joe is the right leader to make real progress for Americans and our international partners.”

Several senior Democrats also attended the ceremony, according to Politico.

