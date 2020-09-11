Hollywood mogul Haim Saban will host a fundraiser next week for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with tickets for the event costing a whopping $500,000 per person, according to a report from The Wrap.

The event, scheduled for next Monday, will be attended by Biden as well as House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), with all earnings going toward the Biden Victory Fund.

Saban said part of his support for Biden was predicated on his pro-Israel stance, glossing over the fact that the Democratic Party supporters and lawmakers are increasingly taking anti-Zionist positions.

“I am pleased to see so many Democrats coming together in support of Vice President Joe Biden, and I am proud to endorse him for President. Joe is a proven leader who has the experience, vision and heart to unify our country in this hyper-partisan time,” the Hollywood producer behind Power Rangers said in a statement.

“Joe’s judgment and track record show that he will broadly restore America’s position as a moral and global leader, and ensure that the strong, bipartisan alliance between the U.S. and Israel remains unshakeable,” Saban’s statement continued. “This alliance is vital to our American interests, something Joe articulated best when he said: ‘if there were not an Israel, we would have to invent one to make sure our interests were preserved.’ I am confident that Joe is the right leader to make real progress for Americans and our international partners, and urge our party to unite in his support.”

As the founder of Saban Entertainment, Saban has accrued a net worth of around $2.8 billion, ranking him as the 23rd richest man in America. He has long used his wealth to support the Democratic Party and left-wing causes, although he has defended Donald Trump against accusations of antisemitism and Nazism, even describing Black Lives Matter as clearly “an anti-Semitic, anti-Israel group.”

In 2016, Saban and his wife donated $6.4 million to Hillary Clinton’s unsuccessful presidential run. The pair hosted an event that raised an additional $5 million. By the end of the campaign, Clinton had wasted over $1.2 billion in a losing camping to Donald Trump.

