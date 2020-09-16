Michael Rapaport Hammers AOC over NYC’s Surge in Shootings: ‘You Never Bring That Stuff Up for Some Reason’

Actor Michael Rapaport called out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) for ignoring New York City’s surge in shootings on her watch, instead choosing to focus on what she called the “family separation” that occurs after illegal aliens are apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“It’s astounding that after a massive family separation operation, mass sexual assault of detainees, trapping immigrants in COVID-infected detention centers, and now reports of mass hysterectomies (which the US has done before), abolishing ICE is controversial,” Ocasio Cortez wrote on Twitter. “Where’s the line?”

Although Rapaport did not disagree with her concerns, the Atypical star argued that Ocasio Cortez was being selective in the issues she was choosing to raise on behalf of her constituents.

“Definitely & the 177% Increase in Shootings in NYC is also astounding and heartbreaking but you never bring that stuff up for some reason & you Rep NYC,” Rapaport said to Ocasio Cortez. “Where’s the Line?”

Rapaport also pointed out that this is a genuine racial issue given the large number of ethnic minorities who are victims of the violence he says Ocasio Cortez didn’t address.

“Why is it so hard to discuss the Murders & Shootings of Black & Brown People in our cities that happen DAILY. Every Day Multiple Times A Day,” he later followed up. “Can this and Police Brutality BOTH be issues and acknowledged? BLACk & BROWN people KILLED daily & it’s not discussed EVER. Why Why Why?”

It is not the first time that Rapaport, who is notorious for his unhinged Trump-bashing political rants, has unloaded on the 30-year-old congresswoman. In July, he unloaded over the tragic shooting and consequent death of a one-year-old boy in Brooklyn and demanded that Ocasio Cortez do something on the issue of violent crime.

“Y’all don’t wanna push @AOC to be great? Y’all think she’s perfect? Fuck like able. Fuck charismatic. I want HONEST REALITY,” he ranted at the time. “I don’t give a shit about all that cute shit. She knows exactly what the fuck it is and it ain’t about Bread being stolen. I don’t PICK sides with them.”

