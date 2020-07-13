One-Year-Old in a Stroller Shot to Death in Mayor de Blasio’s NYC

Mayor Bill de Blasio points to the crowd while painting Black Lives Matter on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower, Thursday, July 9, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan
AWR Hawkins

A one-year-old boy was shot to death Sunday night near Raymond Bush Playground in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) New York City.

CBS New York reported the boy was in a stroller during a barbecue when he was shot about 11:30 p.m.

The boy was transported to a hospital, where he died. Three other individuals were wounded in the shooting.

A 12-year-old boy was shot around 9:30 p.m. while “sitting in front of a home near Ralph Avenue and Prospect Place.”

The New York Post reports some 15 people were shot in NYC within a 15-hour window of time that began mid-day Saturday.

