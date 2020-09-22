Kamala Harris, Pelosi Join Forces with Ashley Judd and Amy Schumer for Women’s Voter Mobilization Event

Leftist actress Jane Fonda and other Hollywood celebrities, including Ashley Judd and Amy Schumer, are joining forces with Democrat vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for a “women’s voter mobilization” event.

The California senator and Democrat veep candidate will headline with a long list of left-wing actresses and political activists on Saturday for the “Supercharge: Women All In” event, The Hill reported.

Also attending will be Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, feminist activists Gloria Steinem and Dolores Huerta, and former Saturday Night Live cast member Sasheer Zamata. Two-time losing Democrat candidate for president Hillary Clinton, failed Democrat candidate for president Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, and actresses Eva Longoria and Ashley Blaine Featherstone are also scheduled to appear during the event.

The event will be live streamed on the SuperMajority.com website.

According to the group’s description, “Supercharge is a streaming celebration packed with the inspiring voices of powerful women politicians, grassroots fighters, and artists. This event will include opportunities to dance, laugh, learn, unite and make a plan to vote. We’ll keep the momentum up through the election with weekly events to dive into the most pressing issues facing us. This is our time to move and be moved—to share in the energy created when women come together to make change.”

The group has also claimed that the broadcast will be dedicated to the life and service of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on September 18 at 87.

