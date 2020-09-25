Jennifer Anniston Promotes Video of Director Comparing Republicans to Nazis

Actress Jennifer Anniston is pushing a wild attack on America by leftist documentary maker Matthew Cooke who compares in a five minute video Republicans to Nazis.

The star of The Morning Show jumped to her social media to praise Cooke’s screed as a “must watch” video.

“This Republican goon squad worships the government,” Cooke says. “We beat you and your masters in the Civil War. We beat you on the beaches of Normandy. We beat you in Birmingham. And we’re going to beat you again.”

In his video posted in November of last year, Cooke claimed he was helping Republicans with an “explainer” for why they and their leaders are so “anti-science, anti-‘other’, anti-law and order, and turn everything upside down.”

Cooke claimed to be “teaching” Republicans about what “democracy” means and insisted that Republicans oppose the idea. He also claimed that the Constitution needs to be discarded and a new law put in its place. And we have an “undemocratic” institution “called the Senate,” created by the evil slave-holding founding fathers who also designed the Electoral College, the latter of which must also be eliminated.

Naturally, it is all because Republicans are all Nazis who “love a fabric flag more than the human flesh and blood that live and die under it because they’re idol worshippers.”

Watch below:

In any case, it appears that Aniston — whose fortune is reportedly worth up to $300 million — thought Cooke’s attack on capitalism, the founders, the Constitution, and Republicans was worth promoting.

In other posts, the Friends star recently went on the attack against Kentucky’s Republican Daniel Cameron, demanding that he move to force the City of Louisville to fire the police officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.