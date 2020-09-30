Carpetbagging: Hollywood Celebs Push ‘#TurnTexasBlue, Trump Is Through’ Funding Campaign

Left-wing Hollywood carpetbaggers are hustling to flip Texas in favor of Joe Biden, urging people to donate money to Texas Democrats in the final stretch of the presidential campaign. “There’s no debate: If we #TurnTexasBlue, Trump is through,” they tweeted in unison.

Stars who are backing the initiative include Mark Ruffalo, Amy Schumer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Kumail Nanjiani — none of whom lives in Texas. Even former Obama national security advisor and Netflix board member Susan Rice tweeted out support for the fundraiser.

“If we can raise another $1 million, we’ll be able reach out to more than 1.5 million newly-registered Texas voters, beat Trump, and flip a key Senate seat,” the fundraising site for Texas Democrats says.

Hollywood elites descended on Texas during the 2018 midterm elections to bolster Beto O’Rourke’s ultimately unsuccessful bid to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

Now, they are hoping their star power will convince voters to chip in to flip the Lone Star state. Comedian Amy Schumer — a cousin of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) — urged her social media followers to donate the symbolic $38 for Texas’ 38 electoral votes.

There’s no debate: If we #TurnTexasBlue, Trump is through. $38 for 38 electoral votes. Match me: https://t.co/3mc4ZPLktv https://t.co/wzm90I7O0k — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) September 28, 2020

Mark Ruffalo tweeted “Texas is in play!!” while urging fans to chip in $10.

Texas is in play!! I support @TexasDemocrats. With so much on the line, will you chip in $10 today too? https://t.co/5O1QofZ5QM — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 30, 2020

Veep star and Democratic party surrogate Julia Louis-Dreyfus cracked a joke about the president’s taxes in trying to motivate her followers to donate money.

$750 = what Trump paid in taxes in 2016 $75,000 = what we’ve raised in 4 hours for Texas Dems#TurnTexasBlue and Trump is through! Match me here: https://t.co/tOSutVAgEchttps://t.co/tcgS35ZHpk — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 29, 2020

ABC’s late-night host Jimmy Kimmel tweeted that donating to Texas Democrats will help “save America.”

Selma filmmaker Ava DuVernay said that turning Texas blue would mean that Trump is “toast” and and would be “banished back to Mar-a-Lago.”

If we #TurnTexasBlue, Trump is through. Toast. Banished back to Mar-a-Lago fending off bill collectors forever! Ah, the thought! I’m giving $38 for 38 electoral votes. Match me at https://t.co/rioK9gkF1m. Let’s go Texas! https://t.co/MtomjEb1vk — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 29, 2020

Susan Rice, who sits on Netflix’s board of directors and served as national security advisor in the Obama administration, also tweeted her support.

There’s no debate: If we #TurnTexasBlue, Trump is through. $38 for 38 electoral votes. Match me: https://t.co/xz5iIVaILW https://t.co/KK2sriWQNW — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) September 30, 2020

Other stars echoing the call include the pop stars Pink, Boy George, and Adam Lambert; filmmakers Paul Feig and Lilly Wachowski; actors Elijah Wood and Josh Gad; comedian Kumail Nanjiani; actors Ellen Pompeo, Eric McCormack, Paul Bettany, Christina Applegate, Gabrielle Union, Holland Taylor, Nick Offerman, Idina Menzel, Chelsea Peretti, Clark Gregg, Daveed Diggs; rock musicians Peter Frampton and Nils Lofgren; multi-hyphenate entertainers Ashley Nicole Black and Kevin McHale; and screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer.

There’s no debate: If we #TurnTexasBlue, Trump is through. $38 for 38 electoral votes. Match me: https://t.co/LRI4SETfjIhttps://t.co/RWyK9G4SC0 — Boy George (the truth is in your breath) (@BoyGeorge) September 29, 2020

There’s no debate: If we #TurnTexasBlue, Trump is through. $38 for 38 electoral votes. Match me: https://t.co/5XlHIaBVO1 https://t.co/5gsV15O6r3 — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) September 30, 2020

There’s no debate: If we #TurnTexasBlue, Trump is through. $38 for 38 electoral votes. Match me: https://t.co/3IwyxmvplB https://t.co/YT0lQQv8bR — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) September 29, 2020

There’s no debate: If we #TurnTexasBlue, Trump is through. $38 for 38 electoral votes. Match me: https://t.co/dqq3C9paQK https://t.co/vvEBbWsVvM — Lilly Wachowski (@lilly_wachowski) September 29, 2020

There’s no debate: If we #TurnTexasBlue, Trump is through. $38 for 38 electoral votes. Match me: https://t.co/aJcvEBMKrO https://t.co/2YnSzbVcB7 — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) September 29, 2020

There’s no debate: If we #TurnTexasBlue, Trump is through. $38 for 38 electoral votes. Match me: https://t.co/9kbJFjyptP https://t.co/dkD4B3SJlL — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 29, 2020

There’s no debate: If we #TurnTexasBlue, Trump is through. $38 for 38 electoral votes. Match me: https://t.co/GivLt8c4Ms https://t.co/dDINpGkzlK — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 29, 2020

There’s no debate: If we #TurnTexasBlue, Trump is through. $38 for 38 electoral votes. Match me: https://t.co/KQ4jJ7Lvdm https://t.co/bfG91A9Juh — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) September 28, 2020

There’s no debate: If we #TurnTexasBlue, Trump is through. $38 for 38 electoral votes. Match me: https://t.co/Jk3vloKoUV https://t.co/GDcXFcPgZe — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) September 29, 2020

There’s no debate: If we #TurnTexasBlue, Trump is through. $38 for 38 electoral votes. Match me: https://t.co/cD5sFZHgO3 https://t.co/mU8VZ4lhvY — Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) September 29, 2020

There’s no debate: If we #TurnTexasBlue, Trump is through. $38 for 38 electoral votes. Match me: https://t.co/XVaRmzYyme https://t.co/X1fy32AsHk — christina applegate (@1capplegate) September 29, 2020

There’s no debate: If we #TurnTexasBlue, Trump is through. $38 for 38 electoral votes. Match me: https://t.co/OAW1ivq5pm https://t.co/EVOmiK0drL — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) September 30, 2020

There’s no debate: If we #TurnTexasBlue, Trump is through. $38 for 38 electoral votes. Match me: https://t.co/rxNOVZ9M3shttps://t.co/GIXirTGXdT — Holland Taylor (@HollandTaylor) September 29, 2020

Texas, I admire your BBQ and your common sense. There’s no debate: If we #TurnTexasBlue, Trump is through. $38 for 38 electoral votes. Match me: https://t.co/kiTSZVqnwy https://t.co/8f4RKTrFFF — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) September 28, 2020

There’s no debate: If we #TurnTexasBlue, Trump is through. $38 for 38 electoral votes. Match me: https://t.co/Awy5rOoIFF https://t.co/TCii0IZAKJ — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) September 28, 2020

There’s no debate: If we #TurnTexasBlue, Trump is through. $38 for 38 electoral votes. Match me: https://t.co/YhHnb26EHvhttps://t.co/vspXOnDOJD — Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) September 29, 2020

There’s no debate: If we #TurnTexasBlue, Trump is through. $38 for 38 electoral votes. Match me: https://t.co/TRoubiipE2 https://t.co/Iz18cIlmZj — Daveed Diggs (@DaveedDiggs) September 29, 2020

There’s no debate: If we #TurnTexasBlue, Trump is through. $38 for 38 electoral votes. Match me: https://t.co/BYGiVv7z8M https://t.co/d5IIAAyuy7 — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) September 29, 2020

There’s no debate: If we #TurnTexasBlue, Trump is through. $38 for 38 electoral votes. Match me: https://t.co/QWBIo2zUC4 https://t.co/iqghQMfCnV — Nils Lofgren (@nilslofgren) September 29, 2020

There’s no debate: If we #TurnTexasBlue, Trump is through. $38 for 38 electoral votes. Match me: https://t.co/AcZ8eMhknK https://t.co/mqJStpDXf2 — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) September 28, 2020

There’s no debate: If we #TurnTexasBlue, Trump is through. $38 for 38 electoral votes. Match me: https://t.co/ThHyWdsKgu https://t.co/NP7Wmh1irH — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 30, 2020

There’s no debate: If we #TurnTexasBlue, Trump is through. $38 for 38 electoral votes. Match me: https://t.co/hXScYQX0nUhttps://t.co/RbyDexymtr — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) September 29, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com