Carpetbagging: Hollywood Celebs Push ‘#TurnTexasBlue, Trump Is Through’ Funding Campaign

David Ng

Left-wing Hollywood carpetbaggers are hustling to flip Texas in favor of Joe Biden, urging people to donate money to Texas Democrats in the final stretch of the presidential campaign. “There’s no debate: If we #TurnTexasBlue, Trump is through,” they tweeted in unison.

Stars who are backing the initiative include Mark Ruffalo, Amy Schumer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Kumail Nanjiani — none of whom lives in Texas.  Even former Obama national security advisor and Netflix board member Susan Rice tweeted out support for the fundraiser.

“If we can raise another $1 million, we’ll be able reach out to more than 1.5 million newly-registered Texas voters, beat Trump, and flip a key Senate seat,” the fundraising site for Texas Democrats says. 

Hollywood elites descended on Texas during the 2018 midterm elections to bolster Beto O’Rourke’s ultimately unsuccessful bid to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

Now, they are hoping their star power will convince voters to chip in to flip the Lone Star state. Comedian Amy Schumer — a cousin of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) — urged her social media followers to donate the symbolic $38 for Texas’ 38 electoral votes.

Mark Ruffalo tweeted “Texas is in play!!” while urging fans to chip in $10.

Veep star and Democratic party surrogate Julia Louis-Dreyfus cracked a joke about the president’s taxes in trying to motivate her followers to donate money.

ABC’s late-night host Jimmy Kimmel tweeted that donating to Texas Democrats will help “save America.”

Selma filmmaker Ava DuVernay said that turning Texas blue would mean that Trump is “toast” and and would be “banished back to Mar-a-Lago.”

Susan Rice, who sits on Netflix’s board of directors and served as national security advisor in the Obama administration, also tweeted her support.

Other stars echoing the call include the pop stars Pink, Boy George, and Adam Lambert; filmmakers Paul Feig and Lilly Wachowski; actors Elijah Wood and Josh Gad; comedian Kumail Nanjiani; actors Ellen Pompeo, Eric McCormack, Paul Bettany, Christina Applegate, Gabrielle Union, Holland Taylor, Nick Offerman, Idina Menzel, Chelsea Peretti, Clark Gregg, Daveed Diggs; rock musicians Peter Frampton and Nils Lofgren; multi-hyphenate entertainers Ashley Nicole Black and Kevin McHale; and screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer.

