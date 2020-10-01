Actor Shia LaBeouf Charged with Battery, Petty Theft

Embattled actor and left-wing activist Shia LaBeouf has been charged with battery and petty theft after getting into an altercation with a man in Los Angeles that led to claims that the Transformers star stole the man’s cap three months ago.

LaBeouf got into a verbal altercation with another man in June, which turned into a physical altercation ending with the 34-year-old actor taking the man’s hat and leaving the scene with it, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ.

The report added that while it remains unclear as to where the confrontation started, no major injuries were inflected on either individual involved, but that the man whose hat was allegedly stolen filed a police report and that after an investigation, police determined LaBeouf was the aggressor.

The Honey Boy star was charged by the L.A. City Attorney with battery and petty theft, which are both misdemeanors.

This incident has not been the actor’s only run in with the law. In 2017, LaBeouf was arrested for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction. And while being fingerprinted at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, the Tax Collector star told a black officer that he is going “straight to hell” because he is black.

The following year, LaBeouf blamed his rage-fueled behavior and a drunken, racist rant on “white privilege.”

“What went on in Georgia was mortifying,” said LaBeouf of his arrest in Savannah for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and obstruction. “White privilege and desperation and disaster… It came from a place of self-centered delusion… It was me trying to absolve myself of guilt for getting arrested.”

And who can forget LaBeouf’s anti-Donald Trump “He Will Not Divide Us” art project, that last months, was shut down several times, and even went international.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.