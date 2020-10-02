David Cross ‘I Didn’t Know Whether to Be Thrilled or Excited’ over Trump Positive Coronavirus Test

Arrested Development star David Cross said he did not know whether to be “thrilled or excited” when he woke up on Friday morning to the news that President Donald Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

President Trump announced that both he and his wife Melania had tested positive late Thursday evening, confirming that they would begin a process of self-isolation in the White House. “Tonight, [Melania] and I tested positive for COVID-19,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

While even some of Trump’s opponents sent their well wishes, Cross was one of the many celebrities to mock and attack the president.

“When I awoke to the news this morning I didn’t know whether to be thrilled or excited,” Cross wrote.

When I awoke to the news this morning I didn't know whether to be thrilled or excited — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) October 2, 2020

In a separate tweet, Cross, still sneering the first family, offered his “thoughts and prayers” to Melania Trump’s personal trainer rather than the First Lady herself.

Sending thoughts and prayers out to Melania's trainer. — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) October 2, 2020

It is not the first time Cross has made crass public remarks about President Trump being harmed. In August 2018, Cross used a performance at the University of Utah to joke about beating him “to a bloody pulp” and urinating and defecating on his body. The Salt Lake Tribune reported at the time that Cross’ routine also “included humor about abortion, Nazis, the Holocaust, terrorist bombings, [and] AIDS.”

