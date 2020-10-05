Hollywood Celebs Erupt with Rage over Trump Leaving Walter Reed: ‘Faking Recovery!’ Doctors ‘Lying for a Mass Murderer’

Hollywood elites experienced an epic meltdown after President Donald Trump tweeted that he would be leaving Walter Reed Military Hospital on Monday evening. At the center of Hollywood’s temper tantrum was the president’s advice: “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.”

Those words set off a Hollywood freak out in which celebrities launched social media attacks at the president and even his medical team, spreading conspiracy theories and wild accusations intended to hurt Trump.

“You are faking your recovery!” tweeted NBC’s Community actor Ken Jeong, who is also a medical doctor.

The president’s doctors are “lying for a mass murderer,” Animal Kingdom actress Ellen Barkin tweeted.

“This is reckless to a shocking degree, even for you,” Captain American star Chris Evans tweeted.

President Trump said that he would be leaving Walter Reed at 6:30 p.m. Monday. “Feeling really good!” he tweeted. “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Don’t be afraid of Covid?! You’ve been under round-the-clock care by the best doctors using the best drugs. Do you really think everyone has access to that?! Sadly, I’m sure you’re aware of that disparity, you just don’t care This is reckless to a shocking degree, even for you https://t.co/H8CGlD9DcZ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 5, 2020

Bette Midler exploded, calling the president the “sick #IdiotInChief.” She also claimed that the president “must be pumped up from steroids & getting medications no one else in the world can get.”

The sick #IdiotInChief just tweeted that “I never felt better in 20 years. Don’t be afraid of getting COVID!”

TELL THAT TO THE DEAD! Must be pumped up from steroids & getting medications no one else in the world can get. He shoulda said “#ImHighAsAKite”#Base, go get Covid! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) October 5, 2020

Actor Ken Jeong, who is also a medical doctor, made the wild accusation that the president is faking his recovery. “What time will you be bouncing back to the ER?”

You are faking your recovery! This is the dexamethasone talking! https://t.co/iH4fk1VaMB — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) October 5, 2020

What time will you be bouncing back to the ER? https://t.co/iH4fk1VaMB — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) October 5, 2020

Actress Mandy Moore tweeted, “You’re the cruelest.”

Don’t be afraid of covid? Tell that to the 210,000 families who have lost loved ones. To the Black, Brown and Indigenous folks disproportionately affected. With tens of millions of jobs lost and the economy tanked. Many of us isolated for months. You’re the cruelest. #votehimout https://t.co/QhM47Pa3lx — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) October 5, 2020

Knives Out star Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted, “I say there is PLENTY to be AFRAID of.”

Over one million people have DIED from Covid, 200 K in the 🇺🇸 The president says we shouldn’t be afraid of Covid. He received ALL the BEST treatments apparently. I say there is PLENTY to be AFRAID of. Wearing a MASK is a good start to avoid spreading and getting the virus. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) October 5, 2020

Frozen star Josh Gad, who recently tweeted that Jews who support President Trump are siding with Nazis, raged that the president’s top-notch medical care isn’t available to most Americans.

“Don’t be afraid of Covid” America! With a helicopter at your disposal and access to treatments only a President can get, you too will get though this just fine in time to get back to your state of the art in-house medical facility with 24 hour care and the best doctors around! https://t.co/PKkhl3qZHu — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 5, 2020

Trump antagonist Rosie O’Donnell tweeted “fuck u” to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, upon the president’s return to the White House on Monday.

Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer said “Can’t for the life of me figure out how the White House became ground zero for a COVID outbreak…”

Can’t for the life of me figure out how the White House became ground zero for a COVID outbreak… https://t.co/ZdcVtNdP1X — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 5, 2020

Actor-comedian Michael Ian Black cracked a joke about Trump removing his mask after returning to the White House.

The very first thing I do before having sex is remove my condom. https://t.co/eeqabq9Ttp — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) October 5, 2020

Scrubs star Zach Braff claimed without citing evidence that the president “either has it and doesn’t give a fuck who gets it from him, or he never had it.”

You don’t have covid for the weekend. He either has it and doesn’t give a fuck who gets it from him, or he never had it. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) October 5, 2020

Comedian and Elizabeth Warren fan Billy Eichner called the president a “serial killer.”

Animal Kingdom star Ellen Barkin tweeted, “Real doctors bowing down and lying for a mass murderer. Appalling.”

Wow…real doctors bowing down and lying for a mass murderer. Appalling. — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) October 5, 2020

Mia Farrow called the president a “true monster.”

You are a true monster — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) October 5, 2020

I hear those steroids can make older guy feel frisky — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) October 5, 2020

Selma director Ava DuVernay tweeted, “This man is evil.”

Couple things. To all who tried to ridicule me for stating I don’t wish death upon anyone: 1) Feel free to spend your time/energy/spirit wishing for someone’s death. I won’t. 2) Rage, criticism, justice work can be expressed without soiling one’s soul, karma, mind. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 5, 2020

House of Cards creator Beau Willimon tweeted, “Either those experimental drugs are messing with your mind or you are totally full of it.”

While you’re still infected with a serious respiratory virus which has forced you to get supplemental oxygen you feel BETTER than you did 20 years ago? Either those experimental drugs are messing with your mind or you are totally full of it. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) October 5, 2020

Colin Hanks, the son of Tom Hanks, called the president “idiot super spreader.”

Idiot super spreader the best medical care in the world tells millions with virus, and the relatives of over 200,000 dead victims: dont be afraid of covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. https://t.co/r1niLAfxLK — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) October 5, 2020

General Hospital actress Nancy Lee Grahn called Physician to the President Dr. Sean Conley a quack.

Are those guys in the back Dr. Quacks back up singers? https://t.co/EcTAa6a0Lz — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) October 5, 2020

Other stars weighing in on the president’s departure from Walter Reed include George Takei, Patricia Arquette, Diedrich Bader.

So we’re full out in Jonestown now, it seems. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 5, 2020

So Covid is like a spa day? — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) October 5, 2020

Cough up the DNA for the latest rape case now. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 5, 2020

