Snoop Dogg Licenses ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ for DNC Vote-by-Mail Ad

The Democrat National Committee has teamed up with rapper Snoop Dogg for an advertisement that instructs voters on how to use ballot drop boxes for mail-in voting.

Snoop Dogg has allowed the Democratic National Committee to play his 2004 hit song “Drop It Like It’s Hot” in a new Get Out The Vote advertisement, which made its debut on Monday, according to a report by Deadline.

“All right, it’s time to vote, grab your ballot and drop it in the box,” one individual in the ad says, as the rapper’s tune plays in the background.

“Yup, it’s just that simple,” another says. “Use a drop box. Vote.”

“The most important thing for you to do to affect change, vote,” a third individual says.

“Just drop it in the box,” another says.

The report added that the advertisement will run on digital platforms, and will be aimed at voters with heavy vote-by-mail participation in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The ad also directs voters to the Democrats’ IWillVote.com and informs voters how they can drop their ballot at a drop box location in their state.

“For the next generation, drop it in the box,” two women in the ad command the viewer.

“A great reason to leave the house!” one man exclaims.

“Let’s make some good trouble,” another individual says.

“Please vote, for equality,” another says.

The Democrats’ ad arrives as voter fraud concerns continue to mount, with one Democrat insider warning of a massive voter fraud operation deployed to rig elections.

Snoop Dogg said that this will be his first time voting.

“This is the most important election of our lifetimes and it’s my first time voting,” said Snoop Dogg in a statement. “We need every single American to get out there and vote.”

“It’s time for y’all to drop those ballots like they’re hot — in your local dropbox,” the rapper added. “Vote early and let ’em know our voices will be heard.”

Over the summer, the rapper smeared black conservatives as “the coon bunch,” including Herman Cain, Candace Owens, Paris Dennard, and Angela Stanton.

In 2017, Snoop Dogg starred in a politically-charged music video that showed the rapper pull a gun on and “shoot” a parody clown version of President Donald Trump.

