Chelsea Handler: Vote for Families of Black Men and Women ‘Regularly Murdered by Police’

Left-wing comedian Chelsea Handler is stoking anti-law enforcement sentiment by claiming that black men and women are “regularly murdered by police” in the United States.

Handler made the baseless allegation in a tweet on Friday in which she also invoked the country’s coronavirus deaths and border crisis.

“225,000 people are dead in this country. Vote for their families. There are black men and women being oppressed in this country who are regularly murdered by police. Vote for their families,” she tweeted. “There are 545 children who may never see their parents again. Vote for humanity.”

225,000 people are dead in this country. Vote for their families. There are black men and women being oppressed in this country who are regularly murdered by police. Vote for their families. There are 545 children who may never see their parents again. Vote for humanity. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 23, 2020

Handler’s claim about the police is untrue. An academic study found that deaths due to lethal force used by law enforcement were majority white at 52 percent while blacks made up 32 percent of the victims between 2009 to 2012.

Police shot and killed 1,004 people in 2019 — with blacks accounting for 23 percent of those deaths. That percentage has held steady since at least 2017.

Some experts have noted that those statistics are disproportionately high for blacks, who represent 13 percent of the total population. But blacks also commit crimes at a higher rate, accounting for 60 percent of robberies and 53 percent of homicides in 2018.

Twitter has not run a fact check on Handler’s tweet. The company hasn’t responded to a request for comment from Breitbart News.

Chelsea Handler regularly uses her Twitter account with its 8 million followers to attack President Donald Trump. She recently offered to pay rapper 50 Cent’s taxes if he rescinds his support for the president. “You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend,” Handler told the rapper.

This offer stands until November 3rd, Curtis. https://t.co/MVjrLmUFXJ — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 23, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com