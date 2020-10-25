Billie Eilish Sounds Alarm on Climate Change and Trump: ‘Vote the Orange Man Out’

Pop star Billie Eilish sounded the alarm on climate change during a recent virtual performance while also urging her fans to “vote the orange man out” of the White House, according to reports.

Eilish reportedly performed a livestream concert Saturday in which she put climate change front and center by showcasing footage of forest fires and melting icecaps during a a performance of her single “All the Good Girls Go to Hell.”

Variety reported the pop star concluded the number in front of the words “No music on a dead planet.”

Billie Eilish encouraged fans to vote & fight climate change in VR concert last night: “No music on a dead planet” pic.twitter.com/agycTPwdUz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 25, 2020

“Please, vote people. We have 10 days til this election,” she said during the livestream. “It is is so important that you vote, especially if you’re young, because we’re the ones with futures. Unless you don’t vote and we all die. But I cannot stress enough, vote as early as you can. I voted last week.”

She continued: “We’ve gotta do something, because the world is dying and people are dying and Trump is the worst.”

At the end of the livestream, she reportedly told viewers she is longing to perform in front of a live audience: “That will happen one day. If we vote the orange man out, maybe we’ll get to see each other again. I’m literally not even joking at all.”

Eilish’s Where Do We Go? world tour kicked off in March but was cut short due to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter appeared during the Democratic National Convention in August where she accused President Trump of “destroying our country and everything we care about,” adding, “we all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it.”

