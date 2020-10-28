Bruce Springsteen Says It’s Time for an ‘Exorcism in Our Nation’s Capital’: Last Four Years Have Been a ‘F**king Nightmare’

Bruce Springsteen wants to exorcize Washington D.C. of President Donald Trump and his allies. In the latest installment of his “E Street Radio” show on SiriusXM, the rocker called the last four years a “fucking nightmare.”

“It is time for an exorcism in our nation’s capital,” he said. “In just a few days, we’ll be throwing the bums out. I thought it was a fucking nightmare. But it was so true.”

Later in the episode, the “Boss” complained about the lack of art, culture, “fun,” and “joy” in Trump’s White House. He even smeared First lady Melania Trump, falsely accusing her of “ripping out” the Rose Garden, when in fact, she oversaw a renovation of the garden.

“There’s no art in this White House. There’s not literature, no poetry, no music,” Springsteen says in the show. “There are no pets in this White house. No loyal man’s best friend. No Socks, the family cat. No kids science fairs. No time when the president takes off his blue suit, red-tie uniform and becomes human. Except when he puts on his white shirt and khaki pants uniform and hides from the American people to play golf.”

We are lost. We've lost so much in so short a time.

Springsteen continued: “There are no images of the first family enjoying themselves together in a moment of relaxation. No Obama’s on the beach in Hawaii moments, or Bush’s fishing in Kennebunkport. No Reagan’s on horseback, no Kennedy’s’ playing touch football on the Cape.”

“Where did that county go?” the rocker asks. “Where did all the fun, the joy and the expression of love and happiness go? We used to be the country that did the Ice Bucket Challenge and raised millions for charity. We used to have a president who calmed and soothed the nation instead of dividing it. And a first lady who planted a garden instead of ripping one out.”

He added: “We are rudderless and joyless. We have lost the cultural aspects of society that make America great. We have lost our mojo, our fun, our happiness, our cheering on of others. The shared experience of humanity that makes it all worth it. The challenges and the triumphs that we shared and celebrated, the unique can-do spirit that American has always been known for.”

“We are lost. we’ve lost so much in so short of time. On November 3, vote them out.”

Bruce Springsteen recently said he will pack up and flee to Australia should President Trump win re-election next month.

“If Trump is re-elected – which he will not be; I’m predicting right now he’s gonna lose – if by some happenstance he should be, I’ll see you on the next plane,” he reportedly said.

