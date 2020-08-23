First Lady Melania Trump completed her renovation of the White House Rose Garden, allowing reporters and photographers to see it for the first time on Saturday.

The White House said the renovation concept focused on the spirit of the original 1962 design under the Kennedy presidency.

The most notable change is the addition of a limestone walkway on the sides of the garden and the removal of the crabapple trees on the side. The crabapple trees will be planted elsewhere on the grounds, according to the White House. The removal of the trees opens up the garden for more sunlight for the roses and other plants. The historic magnolias remain.

The landscape design also returned to the diamond-shaped pattern of boxwoods and included more roses, including taller white roses which officials said were in honor of the first papal visit in 1979.

Other drainage and technical infrastructure were added to the garden, for events.

The First Lady will appear in the Rose Garden on Tuesday for her Republican National convention speech. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, the president and the first lady will deliver their speeches at the White House instead of a convention hall.

Below are photos of the Rose Garden prior to the renovation.

“The very act of planting a garden involves hard work and hope in the possibility of a bright future,” said First Lady Melania Trump in her statement announcing the renovation.

“Preserving the history and beauty of the White House and its grounds is a testament to our nation’s commitment to the care of this landscape and our dedication to American ideals, safeguarding them for our children and their children for generations to come.”