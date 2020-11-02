Hollywood Celebrities Make Their Closing Pitch to America: Trump ‘Actually IS the Anti-Christ,’ Supporters ‘Covered in Shame’

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities are making a last ditch effort to sway voters toward Joe Biden in the final day before the presidential election, claiming that President Donald Trump “will kill us with COVID” and that the president is literally the “Anti-Christ.”

Some stars are exercising their influencer power by trying to whip up support for Biden in battleground states including Florida and North Carolina. Others are helping Democrats pave the way for a long, drawn out legal battle by telling fans that it will take awhile for all votes to be counted.

Batman star Michael Keaton created another video urging Pennsylvania voters to turn out for Biden on Tuesday. “This is it. It has come down to us,” Keaton said, adding “We get the chance to be the hero, the buzzer-beater, the walk-off.”

Bette Midler tweeted Trump is the “Antichrist” and anyone supporting him is “covered in shame.”

#DonaldTrump is a parasite; a leech. He robs the poor & gives to the rich; he's a poison running through the veins of our nation, killing anything wholesome or clean, or anyone trying to do good. He actually IS the AntiChrist. Anyone supporting him is covered in shame. https://t.co/wqSEy4pbLs — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) November 2, 2020

Community star and comedian Ken Jeong — who is also a medical doctor — declared that President Trump “will KILL US with COVID!”

You will KILL US with COVID! https://t.co/V2rSxLN5fu — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) November 2, 2020

Beyonce officially endorsed Joe Biden and pleaded with voters to help flip Texas blue.

View this post on Instagram Come thru, Texas! #VOTE A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Nov 2, 2020 at 9:55am PST

Taylor Swift urged people to cast their ballots in a brief video message that concluded with a Biden Harris poster.

Elizabeth Banks is attempting to rally suburban women against President Trump.

Trump has a suburban woman problem. Meet the thorn in his side, Katie Paris of @RedWineBlueUSA. We will be going Live on Instagram today at 5 pm PST to talk about that little thing happening tomorrow. Grab a glass and come hang with us. #VinotheVote 🍷 pic.twitter.com/LlkBQ8YfQ8 — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 2, 2020

The singer Common said he is knocking on doors in the Tampa, Florida, area to encourage voter participation.

Today, I’m out here in Tampa Bay, Florida getting ready to go knock on some doors with community leaders to encourage folks to vote. pic.twitter.com/IUKj3k6Yhl — COMMON (@common) November 2, 2020

Comedian Mike Birbiglia urged North Carolina voters to create a blue wave.

I went to #Georgetown but today I root for Carolina! Call your North Carolina friends and let’s bring it home! #vote #NorthCarolina #bluewave2020 pic.twitter.com/tzZiBmORpR — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) November 2, 2020

Pop star Ariana Grande pushed for Floridians to vote for Joe Biden.

and if u have time after u vote yourself, help reach out to other voters in Florida please. it could make all the difference. https://t.co/RC4vIlb1jd — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 2, 2020

Barbra Streisand pleaded with voters to choose “truth, decency, and common sense.” She also claimed that the president surrounds himself with “criminal cronies.” “He has no compassion, no class,” the singer-actress tweeted.

The president plans to fire Dr. Fauci if he wins re-election. Americans deserve better than this man in the White House. We’re ready for change – back to Truth , Decency , and Common Sense . Go vote and stay strong. https://t.co/yEvPMYrRIQ — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) November 2, 2020

5. So the bottom line is, Trump surrounds himself with criminal cronies. He has no compassion, no class…just inexcusable cruelty…no humility, no sense of humor and too little intelligence. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) November 2, 2020

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista and actress Lori Petty are urging people to vote blue to end the “nightmare” that is the Trump administration, using the hashtag #VoteBlueToEndTheNightmare.

Hamilton star Leslie Odom, Jr. helped push the Democrat’s message that the election will drag on for “awhile” as “all our votes” are counted.

It’s gonna take awhile to get all our votes counted. I’m willing to wait…

pic.twitter.com/WVRFJN2gev — Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) November 2, 2020

The Hangover star Ed Helms urged people to vote and urged them to visit iwillvote.com, a site run by the Democratic National Committee.

WARNING: This video is highly controversial so please consider that before watching and/or commenting.

Oh, and #VOTE! pic.twitter.com/rPLNsqkiGr — Ed Helms (@edhelms) November 2, 2020

Ant-Trump Frozen star Josh Gad posted a video in which he urged people to consider climate change and social inequality when voting.

Actor Kirk Acevedo called President Trump “the biggest bitch in modern history!”

You forget,

Donald Trump is the biggest bitch in modern history!#Kidvicious😁 — Kirk Acevedo🇺🇸 (@kirkacevedo) November 2, 2020

Veep stars Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale, and Sam Richardson are hosting a virtual reunion to drum up support for the Biden-Harris ticket.

Judging Amy star Amy Brenneman, who has endorsed Biden, urged people to “get out there and make your voices heard.”

Okay guys, tomorrow is Election Day. It’s so important to get out there and make your voices heard – there are absolutely no excuses. I want to see how all of you are voting – send me your selfies with your “I Voted” sticker and I’ll retweet some of my favorites. 💯 pic.twitter.com/zZ6cZqVhJ1 — Amy Brenneman (@AmyBrenneman) November 2, 2020

We’re getting close milords and miladys! Diggin’ my Sunday look, hbu? 👊🏻 #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/mTJATN1HRR — Amy Brenneman (@AmyBrenneman) November 1, 2020

Ashley Judd said that she will bring “masks, hand sanitizer, homemade cookies, positivity, and love” to the polls.

On #ElectionDay I am part of the #electiondefenders helping to bring #JoyToThePolls as folks waiting in line. Bringing my body for the safety and right to vote free from interference and impediment. I will have masks, hand sanitizer, homemade cookies, positivity, and love. — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) November 2, 2020

The rock band known as Greta Van Fleet posted a photo of their bare bottoms with the caption “Don’t be an ass, vote.”

View this post on Instagram Don’t be an ass, vote. A post shared by Greta Van Fleet (@gretavanfleet) on Nov 2, 2020 at 8:15am PST

