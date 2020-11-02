WaitForIt: Charlize Theron, Leonardo DiCaprio Ask America to Delay Calling Election Day Winner

Hollywood celebrities including Charlize Theron and Leonardo DiCaprio are using their social media platforms to urging Americans to delay calling an election day winner.

The social media campaign features a special video of the song “Wait for It” by Leslie Odom Jr. from the musical Hamilton urging every American to wait until all the votes are counted before declaring a winner.

“Look this is pretty clear, every American who voted deserves to have their voice heard. In this historic election, millions of you have mailed in your ballots or dropped them off and all of us deserve to be counted,” Odom Jr. says in the video.

It’s gonna take awhile to get all our votes counted. I’m willing to wait…

pic.twitter.com/WVRFJN2gev — Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) November 2, 2020

“I mean, this is actually simple, voting is one of our fundamental rights and counting votes is a foundation of democracy,” he continues. “It may take time but your vote is worth waiting for. I’m willing to wait for it.”

The film was produced by the group RepresentUS, a grassroots anti-corruption campaign.

Celebrities shared the video on Twitter, including A-list stars like Charlize Theron and Leonardo DiCaprio, tweeting “Our democracy is founded on the right to vote & the belief that every vote counts. We need to wait for millions of mail votes to be counted.”

Jennifer Lawrence, a board member of RepresentUS also retweeted the video.

Our democracy is founded on the right to vote and the belief that every vote counts. @LeslieOdomJr has this critical message: Election results are worth waiting for: https://t.co/LUbX7bm7ab #WaitForIthttps://t.co/cn7kfGBdns — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) November 3, 2020

Our democracy is founded on the right to vote & the belief that every vote counts. We need to wait for millions of mail votes to be counted. #WaitForIt @leslieodomjr @amyschumer @representus pic.twitter.com/WAMBzYCMUe — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) November 3, 2020