Katy Perry Hit the Street Dressed as ‘I Voted’ Sticker to Encourage Turnout

Pop star and Joe Biden backer Katy Perry took to the streets of Los Angeles on Election Day eve dressed as an “I Voted” sticker to encourage people to go out and cast their ballots in the 2020 election.

In a clip uploaded to Instagram, the 36-year-old singer stands on a busy street corner wearing a massive “I Voted” sticker costume and asks drivers to honk their horns if they have already voted.

“That is hysterical,” said one of the motorists. After some time shouting “go vote” at the passing vehicles, Perry eventually walks over to a convenience store and finds herself unable to fit her oversized headwear through the door.

In the caption of her post, Perry wrote out the lyrics from the song “Not The End of the World,” which plays in the background of her clip. “It’s not the end of the world/No, not the end of the world/Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire/Don’t lose hope,” she wrote. “TOMORROW IS ELECTION DAY! Tell your mom, tell your dad, tell complete strangers on the street to#BRINGASNACK #TAKEYOURBIKE #buthonkifyoualreadyvoted.” Perry, who, backed Hillary Clinton in 2016, last week encouraged her more than 108 million Twitter followers to vote early and post their “after vote glow” to her timeline. “ONLY ONE WEEK TIL ELECTION DAY! VOTE NOW!!! SHOW ME YOUR AFTER VOTE GLOW AND I’LL GIVE IT A LIKE OR RT!” she tweeted at the time. “DO IT FOR THE STICKER (AND DEMOCRACY).” ONLY ONE WEEK TIL ELECTION DAY! 🗳VOTE NOW!!! 🗳 SHOW ME YOUR AFTER VOTE ✨GLOW✨ AND I’LL GIVE IT A ❤️LIKE❤️ OR RT! DO IT FOR THE STICKER (AND DEMOCRACY 💁🏼‍♀️) pic.twitter.com/FwRRp3TnfC — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) October 27, 2020 Last month, Perry also participated in an exercise video released by actress Jane Fonda to promote voter turnout. In the video, she can be seen pumping her breasts alongside the likes of Vanessa Hudgens, Orlando Bloom, and Amy Schumer.

Follow Ben Kew on Parler, Facebook, or Twitter. You can email him at bkew@breitbart.com.