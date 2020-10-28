Katy Perry Pushes Fans to Vote Early in Wild Video: ‘Do It for the Sticker, and Democracy’

Pop star Katy Perry is encouraging her more than 108 million Twitter followers to vote early and post their “after vote glow” to her timeline. “Do it for the sticker — and democracy,” Perry, who backed Hillary Clinton in 2016, said.

“ONLY ONE WEEK TIL ELECTION DAY! VOTE NOW!!! SHOW ME YOUR AFTER VOTE ✨GLOW✨ AND I’LL GIVE IT A ❤️LIKE❤️ OR RT!” tweeted Perry on Tuesday. “DO IT FOR THE STICKER (AND DEMOCRACY ‍♀️)” added the I Kissed A Girl singer.

ONLY ONE WEEK TIL ELECTION DAY! 🗳VOTE NOW!!! 🗳 SHOW ME YOUR AFTER VOTE ✨GLOW✨ AND I’LL GIVE IT A ❤️LIKE❤️ OR RT! DO IT FOR THE STICKER (AND DEMOCRACY 💁🏼‍♀️) pic.twitter.com/FwRRp3TnfC — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) October 27, 2020

“THE #TUESDAYTRUTH IS IF YOU DONT VOTE WE CANT PROMISE WE’LL GET BACK TO POSTING THIRST PICS/FUN VIDEOS/SELLING YOU SHIT AND DONT YOU WANT THAT BACK ON UR FEED? I DO,” added Perry in a follow-up tweet.

“RECLAIM YOUR INBOX AND YOUR SCROLL! LOL. VOTE!” added the singer, who included images claiming that “in 2016 only half of 18-29 year olds voted,” urging “all” young people to vote in the 2020 election.

THE #TUESDAYTRUTH IS IF YOU DONT VOTE WE CANT PROMISE WE’LL GET BACK TO POSTING THIRST PICS/FUN VIDEOS/SELLING YOU SHIT AND DONT YOU WANT THAT BACK ON UR FEED? I DO 😩😩😩 RECLAIM YOUR INBOX AND YOUR SCROLL! LOL. VOTE! 🗳 pic.twitter.com/HVcoSjKGNJ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) October 28, 2020

In 2016, Perry was one of Hillary Clinton’s top celebrity supporters, appearing alongside the former first lady at her campaign events in hopes of increasing voter turnout — which apparently was to no avail.

The 2016 presidential election results haven’t stopped the singer from trying to get the vote out in 2020.

Earlier this month, Perry was featured in Jane Fonda’s cringeworthy Get Out the Vote exercise video. In the video, the singer — who gave birth to her and Bloom’s first child in August — can be seen pumping her breast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane Fonda (@janefonda) on Oct 5, 2020 at 10:21am PDT

“Get pumped to vote,” said Perry in the video as she pumps her breast.

Over the summer, the “Roar” singer — along with Black Eyed Peas — also headlined a celebrity studded virtual concert for the progressive organization Rock the Vote, featuring Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and sponsored by Michelle Obama’s pro-vote by mail voter drive organization.

At the event, the celebrities pushed young people to cast their ballots in November and warned them about the specters of “systemic racism,” “white supremacy,” and police brutality.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.