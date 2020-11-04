Hollywood Celebrities Erupt After Trump Election Night Speech: ‘The Man Is Staging a Coup’

Joel B. Pollak

Celebrities slammed President Donald Trump’s speech from the White House early Wednesday morning, claiming that he was staging a “coup” by declaring that he had won the election and objecting to the way counting had been stopped.

As Breitbart News reported, Trump told supporters and the press in the East Room: “This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner.” He added: “So we will be going to the U.S. Supreme Court.”

Celebrities reacted:

As of Wednesday morning, it was still unclear who had won the election. Biden was leading slightly in Nevada and Wisconsin; Trump was leading in Michigan, with a fading lead; and Trump was leading in both Georgia and Pennsylvania with more votes to count.

Biden delivered a speech shortly after midnight in which he promised supporters that he would win, without declaring victory outright.

The election remained one of the closest in decades, with both sides claiming a path to victory and vowing to go to court to protect their vote.

In Congress, Republicans appeared set to retain the Senate, losing two seats in Arizona and Colorado but picking up a seat in Alabama. In several contested House races, Republicans defeated incumbent Democrats without — as of this writing — losing any seat they had held going into Election Day.

