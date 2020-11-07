Actor Alex Winter: If the Election Isn’t Called, ‘At Least Get Started Arresting the Criminals in the White House’

Actor Alex Winter, best known as Bill in the Bill & Ted film franchise, said it’s hard not to call America “a fascist autocracy when no one has the courage to declare a fully legitimate election.” And, according to Winter, if we are to wait for the election to be officially called, “at least get started arresting all the criminals in the White House.”

“There’s no reason why that can’t be done while they count. They’re not mutually exclusive,” Alex Winter said in a tweet on Friday.

In another tweet to his more than one hundred thousand Twitter followers, Winter said “Breaking news: Joseph Biden elected 46th president of the United States (there, I called it, have a great weekend everyone).”

The presidential election isn’t over. Votes are still being counted from Pennsylvania to Arizona. There are now reports that two Georgia counties used the same electronic voting software that flipped some 6,000 votes intended for President Trump in Michigan to Joe Biden. Officials in Georgia have announced a recount because the race in the Peach State is too close to call. The Trump campaign has lawsuits pending in several states. The Nevada Republican Party, alleging thousands of instances of voter fraud, had its legal team issue a criminal referral to the Justice Department regarding the alleged voter fraud. Justice Sam Alito, on Friday, issued an order to election officials in Pennsylvania to segregate mail-in ballots received after Election Day.

Not only does Alex Winter want White House officials arrested, he also said that people shouldn’t “feel for” President Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, who has contracted the coronavirus.