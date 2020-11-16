Pop Star Harry Styles Poses in Women’s Clothes for Vogue

Pop superstar and actor Harry Styles is posing for American Vogue’s December issue as the first solo male cover star in the fashion magazine’s history, wearing women’s clothes.

Styles, 26-years-old, posed in Vogue wearing garments by Gucci and other designers. Most shocking to readers is Vogue’s choice to put Styles in women’s clothes, not that he is the first solo male cover star.

The choice, though, seems fit considering Styles has been wearing androgynous clothes — particularly by Gucci’s Alessandro Michele — for years. At last year’s Met Gala, Styles wore a feminine sheer black blouse that could have easily been worn by the likes of Angelina Jolie or a young Rose McGowan.

On his last tour, the Dunkirk star’s wardrobe channeled the great male pop stars of the last century, including Elton John, David Bowie, Elvis Presley, Kurt Cobain, Freddie Mercury, and Iggy Pop.

Like others, conservative author Candace Owens slammed Styles’ Vogue cover shoot as “an outright attack” on men and calling for “manly men” to be brought back into style.

“There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack,” Owens said. “Bring back manly men.”

Hollywood celebrities have run to Styles’ and Vogue’s defense.

Our whole lives boys and men are told we need to be manly. Life is short. Be whatever the fuck you want to be. pic.twitter.com/oY6ji3tpaI — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) November 16, 2020

It’s called freedom. If you’re worried about manhood,@RealCandaceO, tell that toddler in the White House to acknowledge the fact that he lost. Biggly. https://t.co/P6bXRw2BmJ — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) November 16, 2020

Candy Owens doesn’t know what she in for going up against the Harry Styles stans. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 16, 2020

Harry Styles is plenty manly, because manly is whatever you want it to be, not what some insecure, toxic, woman-hating, homophobic dickheads decided it was hundreds of years ago. He’s 104% perfect. 🏽 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) November 16, 2020

You’re pathetic. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) November 16, 2020

