Bette Midler: Doctors Should Sue over SCOTUS Protecting Rights of ‘Super Spreader’ Churches, Synagogues

Bette Midler wants doctors and nurses to sue over the Supreme Court’s recent 5-4 ruling confirming the First Amendment rights of people to gather for religious purposes. The Hollywood star said that these “super spreader” events will eventually become a burden on health-care workers.

On Monday, Midler tweeted her disbelief that the high court is allowing people to gather in houses of worship.

“Packing the Supreme Court really works, but for whom? Why do the religious get to gather in super spreader groups, if they will sicken rest of us?” she wrote. “And when they get sick why should any stressed out health-care worker be forced to look after them? Doctors and nurses should sue.”

The Hocus Pocus star made no mention of the Black Lives Matter demonstrations and riots that have taken place in cities across the country, bringing together thousands of protestors in close proximity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Midler also expressed her support for virtual religious services where worshippers practice their faith remotely.

As Breitbart News reported, the Supreme Court’s ruling represents a major victory for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn and Orthodox Jewish synagogues in their fight against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) restrictions, which limited house of worship attendance to 10 to 25 people. The plaintiffs argued that the limits violated religious freedom under the First Amendment.

Newly confirmed Justice Amy Coney Barrett sided with the majority in the case, while Chief Justice John Roberts sided with liberal Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor.

Bette Midler vocally opposed President Donald Trump’s Constitutional right to fill the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s Supreme Court seat. She attacked Coney Barrett for her religious affiliations while calling her “the ultimate product” of the Koch brothers, the Heritage Foundation, and other conservative groups.

#AmyConeyBarret, on Board of a school that won’t allow in a student with a gay parent, has been groomed for decades, the ultimate product of #theKochs, #TheFederalists, #TheHeritageFoundation. You working stiffs mean nothing to them. 5 days for one justice and no relief for you. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) October 27, 2020

