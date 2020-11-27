The much-missed ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek taped enough episodes of his show to last until the first weeks of January, and in so doing was able to offer a message of hope in these times of coronavirus.

Despite suffering through the late stages of pancreatic cancer, he was still hosting new episodes of the show up until 10 days before his death three weeks ago.

The official ‘Jeopardy!’ Twitter account posted a clip from the show that aired on Thanksgiving.

“High on our list of things to be thankful for this year: Alex’s Thanksgiving message from today’s show. We hope you have a safe and happy Thanksgiving!,” the tweet read.

“In spite of what America and the rest of the world are experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful,” Trebek said in the pre-recorded message.

“There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors. Keep the faith! We’re going to get through all of this, and we’re going to be a better society because of it,” Trebek concludes in the message.

Canadian-born Trebek died at age 80 on Nov. 8 after losing his battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, as Breitbart News reported.