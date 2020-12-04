‘Black Panther’ Star Letitia Wright Responds to Backlash After Posting Anti-Vaccine Video

Black Panther actress Letitia Wright has responded to the backlash she drew Thursday night after she posted a video critical of vaccine on social media.

In the video, presenter Tomi Arayomi explains he is a “big sceptic of needles and vaccinations in general” and hasn’t decided whether to take a Covid vaccine, the BBC reports.

While discussing his doubts about their safety and effectiveness, he also admits “I don’t understand vaccines medically.”

Wright’s initial post, which has been retweeted more than 3,000 times, featured a link to the video along with the prayer hands emoji.

Letitia Wright, who also stars in famed director Steve McQueen’s Mangrove, then became involved in heated exchanges with users who accused her of spreading misinformation.

The British-Guyanese actress tweeted back to her critics, “my intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies…Nothing else.”

Her co-star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Don Cheadle, was also drawn in after Twitter users copied him in to her tweets.

The actor said he had watched some of the video and described its content as “hot garbage”, adding he would broach the issue with Wright directly.