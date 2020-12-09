Sarah Silverman, Patton Oswalt Rally Comedians to Push Voter Turnout in Georgia Runoffs

Georgia is ground zero in the battle for the balance of power in Washington, D.C., as control of the U.S. Senate now hinges on the outcome of the two Senate runoff races in the Peach State. With the Senate majority leadership within his reach, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently declared, “Now we take Georgia, and then we change America.”

As more celebrities use their star power to help Georgia Democrats, Sarah Silverman and Patton Oswalt are also getting in the game, teaming up with the Trump-impersonating social media sensation Sarah Cooper to rally their fellow comedians to push voter turnout during the runoffs.

“Riffing for the Georgia Runoffs” will be a livestream comedy show that will raise money for voter mobilization efforts in the state. The organization behind the fundraiser is The Comedy Resistance, a self-described “non-partisan” group that brings together comedians for various political and social causes.

We need all hands on deck in GA! Join us for a great show to raise funds and organize volunteers. Sign up and get a FREE ticket to #Riffing4Runoffs, our livestream comedy show feat. @SarahKSilverman, @dulcesloan, @sarahcpr, @pattonoswalt and more! ⬇️https://t.co/MattgKdF3B pic.twitter.com/M9GHeoFTqV — The Comedy Resistance (@ComediansResist) December 4, 2020

Both Sarah Silverman and Patton Oswalt have openly supported Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who are looking to unseat Georgia incumbent Sens. David Perdue (R) and Kelly Loeffler (R) and thereby give Democrats control of the U.S. Senate.

Comedian Dulce Sloan, who is a correspondent for Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, is also set to appear during the livestream, which is set for December 18.

The fundraiser is the latest celebrity-driven effort to boost the chances of Democrats in Georgia’s runoffs. Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus recently headed a Veep cast reunion that raised more than $640,000 toward the effort.

Other efforts include Win Both Seats, a fundraising group spearheaded by actors Kumail Nanjiani and Sophia Bush to benefit “black and brown” community organizers in Georgia who are working to get out the minority vote for Democrats.

Star Trek cast members will hold their own reunion with Stacey Abrams on Saturday to raise cash for Ossoff and Warnock’s campaigns.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com