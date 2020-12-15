HBO Max Pulling ‘Chappelle’s Show’ After Dave Chappelle Calls for Boycott

HBO Max is pulling Chappelle’s Show from its streaming platform after Dave Chappelle called on his fans to boycott the old Comedy Central sketch series.

Variety said that Casey Bloys, chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max, made the announcement Tuesday during a keynote conversation during Variety’s Virtual FYCFest.

“We had a conversation with Dave. I won’t get into it, but it’s very clear that it’s a very unique and specific and emotional issue he’s got,” Bloys reportedly said. “So at the end of the year, at the end of this year, December 31st, we’re going to honor his request and take the show down.”

Last month, Dave Chappelle went public with his beef against ViacomCBS, which owns Comedy Central,in an Instagram post in which he claimed that he doesn’t receive any additional money for the work he did on the series even though Hollywood media companies continue to profit off of it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Chappelle (@davechappelle)

If you’re streaming that show, “you’re fencing stolen goods,” Chappelle said. He added: “I’m not asking you to boycott any network. Boycott me. Boycott Chappelle’s Show. Do not watch it, unless they pay me.”

The comedian blames the contract he signed before he quit the series after two seasons.

“I signed the contract the way a 28-year-old expectant father that was broke signs a contract,” he said in the Instagram video. “I was desperate. I needed a way out. And it wasn’t good money and it wasn’t good circumstances but, ‘what else am I gonna do?’ I said.”

Dave Chappelle revealed that he successfully persuaded Netflix to yank the series from its platform.

But the show is still available for digital purchase from other platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Fandango-owned Vudu.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com