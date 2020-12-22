Comedian John Mulaney Enters Rehab for Drug and Alcohol Abuse

Actor-comedian John Mulaney checked into a sixty-day stint in rehab for an addiction to alcohol and drugs, according to PageSix, which reported that the 38-year-old Saturday Night Live writer and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse star checked into a facility in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

“John’s friends and family are happy that he’s finally getting some help and focusing on his health,” PageSix reported.

“His fans know he’s struggled in the past with sobriety, he has talked about it openly. Unfortunately, he has struggled again during the pandemic,” the insider added. “He’s on board with his recovery, he’s not fighting against rehab.”

PageSix also added that Mulaney’s wife, makeup artist Annamarie Tendler, also reportedly deleted her Instagram account ahead of her husband’s entry into rehab.

In an interview in 2019, John Mulaney, a two-time Emmy Award-winner, spoke of his addiction to substances and noted that he had started drinking as young as 13. He also said that the drinking led him to drugs.

The Cinderella actor even joked that maybe his voluminous use of drugs like cocaine and prescription drugs was his attempt at male bravado.

“I wasn’t a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of ‘This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and a tequila and I’m still standing,'” the Saturday Night Live cast member said. “Who’s the athlete now?”

Last week, John Mulaney revealed to Jimmy Kimmel that the Secret Service investigated him over an Saturday Night Live joke he made about Julius Caesar being “stabbed to death.”

