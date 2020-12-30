Ireland Baldwin Apologizes to Latinos After Defending Stepmother Hilaria Amid Spanish Heritage Cultural Appreciation Scandal

Model Ireland Baldwin, the daughter of Alec Baldwin, is backtracking after she defended her stepmother, Hilaria, from accusations that she faked her Spanish heritage.

In an Instagram post, Ireland Baldwin said that she appreciates commenters who are discussing “cultural appropriation” and “sharing with me ways I can do better.” The 25-year-old model reportedly said in a separate post, which has been deleted, that she is “fully supportive of the Latinx community,” adding that she will “listen and learn and do better.”

She also apologized to “those who are dealing with any kind of hurt during these times.”

But Ireland Baldwin is also sticking by her stepmother. “I do love my step mom very much. I think she’s strong, kind, and a caring human being. Without saying anything further on this, I think it is her business and not my own to discuss her family background and answer your questions.”

Ireland Baldwin stepped in a social justice quagmire when she rushed to defend Hilaria Baldwin from online commenters who accused her of culturally appropriating her Spanish roots. Hilaria Baldwin, who was born “Hillary” in Boston, has defended herself, claiming that she moved between the U.S. and Spain while growing up, and eventually settled in America at 19 to attend college.

Media reports have noted that Hilaria previously claimed to be born in Spain, and that her accent seems to vary depending on the occasion.

In the wake of the firestorm, Ireland Baldwin stood up for her stepmother in an Instagram comment. “I love you and I find it really sad that people have the time that they do to play detective and make up a lot of lies and fabricate a lot of truths to fit a story,” she wrote.

But her comment provoked criticism from those who believe that Hilaria Baldwin committed the sin of cultural appropriation — the act of adopting aspects of a culture that you weren’t born into.

The Daily Mail reported on an Instagram post from Ireland Baldwin that has been deleted in which the model wrote: “I am fully supportive of any individual of the Latinx community. I will continue to listen and learn. But I also feel defensive when misinformation spreads regarding my family. I will do better.”

It remains unclear how Hilaria Baldwin might have offended “Latinx” individuals since she claims to be of Spanish heritage, not Latin American.

Ireland Baldwin later acknowledged that she was incorrect in associating Spanish culture with “Latinx” culture. In an Instagram message, she reportedly issued a mea culpa to a commenter who pointed out her mistake.

“Really appreciated Instagram friends who reach out and correct me and give me opportunities to learn,” she wrote, according to the Daily Mail. “I am here to listen!”

