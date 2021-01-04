James Corden Vows to Lose Weight: ‘I’m Fed Up With Being Unhealthy,’ ‘I Want to Be Better for My Children’

Cats star and host of CBS’ The Late Late Show James Corden has partnered with WW International, Inc. (formerly known as Weight Watchers) and is vowing to lose weight, stating, “I’m fed up with being unhealthy,” adding, “I want to be better for my children.”

“I want to change the way that I live. I want to be better for my children and for my family,” said Corden said in a WW press release announcing their new partnership on January 1. “I don’t want to wake up tired, or feel embarrassed when I’m chasing my son on the soccer field and out of breath after three minutes. The weight is not the issue, it’s the wellness of it I am ready to tackle.”

Watch Below:

“I’ve realized that every year for the past decade, probably even 15 years, on January 1st, I’ve told myself and anyone that would listen that this is it, this is the year I’m going on a diet. I’m going to lose a load of weight. I’m fed up with the way I look. I’m fed up with being unhealthy and this is it, this is the year I’m doing it,” said Corden in a YouTube video posted on New Year’s Day. “And because of that, I’ve over Christmas eaten everything that’s in the fridge because in my head, in January, I’m starting this diet and it’ll be a success and as you can see, well, it hasn’t.”

“And it started to get me down in a way, that I’ve just sort of never really been able to stick to anything like that, and I think I’ve just probably spent a long time just accepting that this is my body and that’s it,” he added. “But I really am sick and tired, really, of just doing the same thing every year.”

Corden’s weight loss pledge arrives in the wake of fashion and culture magazines like Cosmopolitan promoting the so-called body positivity message that fat is “healthy.”

Pop star Lizzo, who is known for her involvement in the body positivity movement, revealed in an Instagram post last year that she is “depressed.”

“I self-love so hard because everything feels like rejection… it feel like the whole world be ghostin me sometimes,” said Lizzo in an Instagram caption. “Sad af today. But this too shall pass. S/O all the messages of love.”

Last month, Lizzo faced backlash by advocates of the body positivity movement after she went on a 10-day smoothie “detox.”

“Corden is passionate about shifting the conversation around health and wellness,” said WW International Inc.

WW added that Corden will follow the new myWW+ program, and that in order to “encourage as many people as possible to embark on a health journey,” the company will give “100,000 digital memberships to those who have endured financial hardship over the last year.”

“I’m going to take this year and work towards getting healthy,” said Corden. “If 2020 taught us anything it was that taking care of yourself has to be a priority.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.