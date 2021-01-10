Kamala Harris Featured on Vogue’s February Cover in Sneakers

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris is featured on American Vogue’s February cover, wearing Converse sneakers she often wore during the 2020 presidential campaign cycle.

Harris, photographed by 26-year-old Tyler Mitchell, posed in front of pink taffeta curtains that billow onto the floor below her, standing on them in Converse’s Chuck Taylor sneakers and her usual campaign attire of skinny pants and a black blazer.

Below the photo, Vogue writes “Madame Vice President! Kamala Harris and the New America” as well as a headline titled “By the people, for the people — the United States of Fashion.”

“Vice President-elect [Kamala Harris] is our February cover star,” Vogue announced in a post debuting the cover. “Making history was the first step. Now Kamala Harris has an even more monumental task: to help heal a fractured America—and lead it out of crisis.”

Independent journalist Yashar Ali reported that Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour and Harris’ staff agreed on a cover which features Harris in a powder blue suit standing with her arms crossed and in front of deep buttercream color tones.

Instead, Ali reported, Wintour chose the cover of Harris in her sneakers for Vogue’s print edition while the cover allegedly the two groups mutually agreed on will be featured online.

