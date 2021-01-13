Bruce Willis Urges Public to ‘Mask Up’ After Being Forced to Leave Rite Aid for Not Wearing a Mask

Actor Bruce Willis was heckled out of an L.A. Rite Aid store after being seen without a mask in the establishment.

Customers in the store were reportedly upset that the Die Hard star was neither wearing a proper mask, nor was the bandanna he was wearing around his neck up over his nose, according to PageSix.

Bruce Willis asked to leave pharmacy for refusing to wear a mask https://t.co/V4kcyxUwy3 pic.twitter.com/SORhCJwfEU — New York Post (@nypost) January 12, 2021

In the wake of the incident, the 65-year-old star released a public statement urging the public to “mask up,” and insisting that entering the store without a mask was an “error in judgment.”

“Be safe out there everyone and let’s continue to mask up,” Bruce Willis told People.

According to Bruce’s daughter, Scout, the actor came to town after one of her stepsisters had stepped on a used syringe at an L.A. park and the family feared she may have been exposed to some disease.

The Glass star reportedly came to L.A. during the health scare and then lingered in the wake of the state’s coronavirus lockdowns.

The Unbreakable star has not necessarily been known as an opponent of mask wearing. In October, he appeared in an Instagram photo with his current wife, Emma Heming Willis, as she advocated for designer masks made to support Sesame Workshop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis)

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.