Stevie Wonder Uses MLK Day to Urge Biden to Establish ‘Truth’ Commission

Singer Stevie Wonder, who supported and campaigned for Joe Biden, is using the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday to urge the president-elect to create a truth commission whose goal would be to investigate inequality in this country. But he said the commission will also hold accountable those “who promote lies and false truth.”

“Without truth, we cannot have accountability,” the singer said in a video posted to Twitter on Monday. “Without accountability, we cannot have forgiveness. Without forgiveness, we cannot heal.”

He added: “Those in leadership who won’t or don’t acknowledge the truth should be held accountable.”

Stevie Wonder is asking the incoming Biden-Harris administration to launch the federal commission as a way to ultimately achieve “reconciliation.”

“I’m calling on President Biden and Harris to launch a formal government investigation to establish the truth of inequality in this country,” he said, later adding: “We must define the truth in the facts that support them and declare them absolute. Those who promote lies sand false truth must be held accountable. It is the only way we can move forward.”

Watch below:

The singer added: “It is time to formally seek the truth and formally declare facts. We need a truth commission that forces this country to look at its lies.”

“Those in leadership who won’t or don’t acknowledge the truth should be held accountable,” he later said. “I call on all those in the Senate to speak truth to what they know, they can physically see, and begin the steps of accountability, forgiveness, and healing.”

In recent months, the left has ramped up calls for “truth” commission-style investigations into President Trump and his supporters.

Bill Clinton ally Robert Reich argued in October that after the election, “we need a Truth and Reconciliation Commission,” that would “erase Trump’s lies.” The former labor secretary’s comments drew swift backlash from those who said the idea of a government “truth” commission suggested an Orwellian police state.

On NBC News’ Meet the Press in December, anchor Chuck Todd brought up the idea of a “truth and reconciliation commission to examine the Trump administration.

Stevie Wonder, whose estimated net worth exceeds $100 million, has demanded slavery reparations from the federal government, saying during a Biden campaign rally in October, “I know Joe Biden will do it.”

