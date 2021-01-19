Nolte: Alec Baldwin Flees Twitter in Wake of ‘Noose’ and ‘Hilaria’ Scandals

Alec Baldwin is quitting Twitter in the wake of his own “noose” scandal and his wife’s “Hilaria” scandal.

How is it that you say in your country, “quitter?”

After Alec Baldwin’s wife, the Boston-born Hillary, got caught pretending to be Spanish (did I mention she was born in Boston and her name is Hillary?), the racist and homophobic actor announced he is fleeing Twitter, at least “for now.”

“Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming. Not much of a party,” he tweeted on Monday. “Goodbye for now.”

Doesn’t he mean “not much of a party” without a mariachi band and flamenco dancers?

¡Olé!

Hillary, who prefers the more exotic name “Hilaria,” ran around for years pretending to be Spanish. The whole con was blown wide open when the Boston-born Hillary appeared on NBC’s Today Show and pretended to forget the English word for “cucumber.”

Watch the Boston-born Hillary pretend to have a Spanish accent below…

This one is even better…

¿Cómo se dice “grifter”?

Hillary’s excuse is that her family visited Spain. Well, my family visited Disney World. You don’t see me running around talking like Donald Duck. I’ve lived in the South for more than 20 years. You don’t see me running around talking like Jed Clampett. Hell, my wife was born in Mexico. English is her second language. She doesn’t speak with a Spanish accent (despite my repeated requests).

Anyway, just more proof that there is so little racism in America, people like the Boston-born Hillary Baldwin are dying to be something they aren’t — in this case, a privileged white woman posing as Hispanic.

Gee, why would anyone want to be Hispanic in such a racist country?

Another reason the racist and homophobic Baldwin might be scurrying away from Twitter is over his tweet about a “dream” he had where President Trump was put on trial for sedition and a “noose” was waiting outside for him made from “Covid masks.”

“I had a dream Trump was on trial for sedition. And outside the courthouse, a noose was hung from a makeshift scaffold. The noose was made of recycled Covid masks,” read the tweet.

And by “dream,” I think we all know what he means: a DAYdream, as in a fantasy.

If memory serves Alec Baldwin has quit Twitter in the past. I think over bigoted tweets. So when he says he’ll be back, he will. Unfortunately.

He just can’t stop himself from spreading the hate.

Well, maybe in the meantime, he can use the time he once spent tweeting to enjoy Hillary’s frijoles y arroz and smack around his Trump piñatas.

