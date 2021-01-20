Michael Moore After Trump Farewell Address: ‘We Are Not Done With Him. Trial. Conviction. Imprisonment’

Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore issued a stark warning to President Donald Trump as he delivered his farewell address to the nation on Wednesday, saying that the outgoing president should be tried, convicted, and imprisoned.

“He has just left the White House for good. We the people have evicted him. I will go ahead & cancel the U-Haul. He now flies over the wreckage he has created, knowing we are not done with him,” Michael Moore said. “Trial. Conviction. Imprisonment. He must pay for his actions – a first-ever for him.”

Moore’s vengeful social media screed goes against the message of healing that Joe Biden has been urging for weeks, in the wake of what was a very contentious presidential election. To be sure, Michael Moore is far from the only Hollywood elite pushing a message of retribution against President Trump and his supporters.

As Breitbart News has reported, at length, the list of left-wing Hollywood stars smearing and jeering at President Trump and his more than 74 million supporters is a mile long and includes the likes of The Lion King star Billy Eichner, comedian Chelsea Handler, and actor Jeffrey Wright.

“Fuck Trump, fuck his whole family, fuck anyone that chose to work with him and fuck every single Trump voter,” Eichner tweeted late Tuesday, one day before Biden’s inauguration.

