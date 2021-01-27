Bette Midler Fantasizes About GOP Lawmakers Getting Stranded at Sea

Singer Bette Midler attends the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Without Donald Trump to constantly heckle, Bette Midler is setting her sights on Republican lawmakers who continue to support the former president.

Midler took aim at Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) Tuesday night on social media, writing that she imagines the three GOP politicians being lost at sea.

“Oh, this isn’t a joke setup, I’m just fantasizing,” the Hollywood star wrote Tuesday.

In recent days, Midler has used her social media platform to attack other GOP lawmakers, including Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC). Earlier this week, the actress appeared to egg on Sen. Paul’s neighbor who physically assaulted the politician in 2017, resulting in broken ribs and other injuries.

She also called the wheelchair-bound Rep. Cawthorn a “mediocrity” and a “knucklehead.”

Midler has a history of going too far when attacking conservatives on social media. She apologized last year for making fun of first lady Melania Trump’s accent and apologized again for sharing a fake quote that she attributed to President Trump.

Despite her apology, the Beaches star still hasn’t deleted the original tweet about Melania Trump.

Midler has even advocated for physical violence against Trump, tweeting in November that she wanted Joe Biden to kick the president “in the nuts.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

