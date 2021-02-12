Nickelodeon’s ‘Blue’s Clues’ Brings LGBTQ Message to Alphabet: ‘P Is for Pride’

Blues Clues & You, the long-running children’s show on the Nickelodeon cable network, is pushing LGBTQ pride with an alphabet video and song titled “ABC Song with Blue!”

The tune, sung by Blue, the show’s cartoon dog (voiced by Traci Paige Johnson), features the alphabet with ideas and words assigned to each letter. But once the song gets to the letter P, the LGBTQ agenda is shoehorned into the lyrics. “P,” the song tells kids, “is full of Pride.” To underscore that the lyrics pertain to the LGBTQ agenda, the rainbow pride flag appears on the screen. But the rainbow flag is not the only one that appears on screen.

The screen also fills with flags representing other pride causes including the Trans community, asexual community, pansexual community, intersex community, gender-fluid community, and others.

Watch below:

While the song has been posted to the Blues Clues & You Youtube channel, it has not yet appeared on TV during the series.

The kids cable channel often pushes the LGBTQ agenda. Last year, for instance, Nickelodeon celebrated Gay Pride Month with “queer icon” Spongebob Squarepants.

In 2019, the return of the network’s series, Rocko’s Modern Life, debuted with a new transgender character added to the cast.

Joining a “strong push” to add transgender and gay storylines to G-rated shows in an effort to normalize LGTBQ characters in kid’s shows, Nickelodeon became directly involved in encouraging LGBTQ stories by asking the gay advocacy group GLAAD to get involved in the series’ production, Entertainment Weekly reported in 2019.

