Hollywood Celebs Fawn Over Biden White House Valentine’s Day Display: ‘Man Meets Moment’

With monumental problems facing America — from the Chinese coronavirus pandemic to joblessness and an economic crisis — left-wing celebrities are busying themselves swooning over the Bidens for setting up a Valentine’s Day display outside of the White House.

First Lady Jill Biden placed large, festive hearts on the White House lawn featuring different words including “healing,” “kindness,” “compassion,” “unity,” “courage,” and “love.” Both the first lady and President Biden spoke to the press Friday morning outside near the signs as they walked their dogs, as the president gave his cup of joe to a maskless reporter, promising that he “didn’t have a taste.”

“I just wanted some joy and I think things have been… with the pandemic, just everybody’s feeling a little down,” Jill Biden said. “So, it’s just a little joy. A little hope. That’s all”:

Healing

Courage

Love

Compassion

Gratitude

Peace

Amor

Strength

Kindness

Family

Unity Love, Jill pic.twitter.com/y5Y6BDGHUT — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) February 12, 2021

Celebrities swooned over the spectacle.

“The contrast. Deeply human and caring vs….Trump. We needed this great swing towards kindness and decency. We didn’t know we needed Joe Biden for president,” actress-comedian Jane Lynch said, adding, “man meets moment.”

The contrast. Deeply human and caring vs….Trump. We needed this great swing towards kindness and decency. We didn't know we needed Joe Biden for president. Man meets moment. https://t.co/XpKT3nuHNN — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) February 12, 2021

“I might retweet this every time I see it, it makes me so frigging happy,” 3rd Rock from the Sun and Mom star Kristen Johnston exclaimed.

I might retweet this every time I see it, it makes me so frigging happy. https://t.co/LjJiMiiEjF — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) February 12, 2021

“They are such a sweet couple,” comedian Wanda Sykes gushed as Coyote Ugly star Piper Perabo concluded that the Bidens are “normalizing kindness.”

They are such a sweet couple.

And I need new glasses because at first, I thought one of those hearts said, constipation. https://t.co/Iz5KITmNcm — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) February 12, 2021

“What a difference a vote makes,” Ocean’s Thirteen actress Ellen Barkin remarked.

What a difference a vote makes. https://t.co/9dhTBxjm3C — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) February 12, 2021

Biden told reporters that Valentine’s Day is Jill’s “favorite day, for real.”

Interestingly, the celebrities did not have a collective meltdown over Biden coming in close contact with a maskless reporter, just days after Biden said Americans should expect to wear masks until at least 2022.