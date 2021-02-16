Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah Blasts Cuomo Over Coronavirus Cover-Up: ‘You Did the Wrong Thing’

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah took a break from mocking conservatives to launch a rare offensive against a fellow left winger — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who is facing a widening scandal over allegations that his administration covered up the extent of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes in order to avoid a federal investigation under the Trump administration.

On Monday’s Comedy Central broadcast, Trevor Noah blasted the governor over the underreporting of thousands of elderly COVID-19 deaths in the state.

“Wow, really, Governor Cuomo? You lowered your own numbers to make yourself look better? Woof!” said Noah. “And the explanation that they’re going with is they thought the Trump administration would use the high nursing home deaths against them, which, yeah! Usually if you’re not doing a good job, it gets used against you.”

He added: “That’s the whole point of data! This would be like if the Kansas City Chiefs said, come on, you’re gonna look at the scoreboard? Isn’t it enough that I’m telling you that I won the Super Bowl? Come on!”

Noah also chastised Cuomo for invoking Trump in an attempt to justify the cover-up. “Look man, I don’t care what anybody says. For me, you cannot justify doing the wrong thing because you say, oh, Trump might have or might not have or would have — no,” Noah said. “You did the wrong thing.”

Watch below:

At the height of the pandemic, Gov. Cuomo was widely praised by the mainstream media and Hollywood elites for his handling of the pandemic. Cuomo published a book touting his coronavirus record and even received an Emmy award for his daily televised press briefings.

Now Cuomo is facing the biggest crisis of his administration, with calls for a criminaal investigation and even impeachment. On Monday during a press briefing, the governor attempted to downplay the gravity of the scandal, saying that crucial data went unreported because “we were too focused on doing the job and addressing the crisis of the moment.”

The state’s nursing home deaths from coronavirus are now estimated to be around 15,000, versus the 9,100 reported by the Cuomo administration.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com